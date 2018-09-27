The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Fontainebleau volleyball team.
There is no outstanding player for the Bulldogs, but what they do have is a large group of consistent players who do everything well.
It’s a recipe that has served longtime coach Kacie Mule well and continues to produce success on the court.
Mule’s squad, the No. 8 team in the New Orleans Advocate large schools poll, wrapped up the first half of Division I, District 5 unbeaten after a four-game victory, defeating Slidell 25-16, 23-25, 25-11 and 25-23 on Thursday.
“It feels great to finish the first half of district play unbeaten,” senior Stephanie Schurr said. “It’s the product of a lot of hard work and to have that hard work start to show with the kind of wins we are getting feels great.
“This is a great team to be part of, and if we can continue to play together as one unit, we have the chance to have a very special season.”
The No. 9 ranked team in the latest LHSAA power rankings, Fontainebleau (14-6, 6-0) was led by Emily Matthews' 12 kills and 10 kills from Katherine Carroll. Chloe Chaix had a team-high 17 digs, and Stephanie Schurr added 11 in the win for the Bulldogs.
Fontainebleau never trailed in the opening game, using a 7-0 run to take a 12-5 lead, an advantage that grew to as much as 21-12.
Slidell held a brief early lead in the second game at 3-2 before Fontainebleau again went on its run, taking the lead at 8-6 and building an advantage as big as 16-10. However, Slidell went on a run of its own this time, taking a lead at 23-22 on its way to a 25-23 win to tie the match at 1.
The Bulldogs immediately responded with a commanding 25-11 win in Game 3 to regain control of the match at 2-1.
Fontainebleau burst out to a 13-6 lead, and this time it held as Slidell barely got into double-digits in Game 3.
A comeback in Game 4 sealed the deal for Fontainebleau as the Bulldogs fell behind 17-11 before storming back to close the match.
Suffering its first loss in league play, Slidell (9-6, 4-1) was led by McKenzie Fugate’s game-high 19 kills and 12 digs from Audrey Capritto.
Waiting for Slidell to wrap up its first half of league play on Monday against Northshore, Fontainebleau takes a break from district action Tuesday to take on four-time defending state champion Mount Carmel.