Country Day coach Joe Chango was assessing his unranked team’s 24-23 upset of No. 1 ranked 2A powerhouse Amite on Friday at Country Day when he underscored what was no longer secret.
“This is something we can build on, and we believe we can have a special team,” Chango said moments after the nondistrict season-opener for both teams. “To be special, we’ve got to beat teams like Amite.”
Beating the Warriors was a long shot that seemed out of reach after Amite stretched its 16-10 halftime lead to 23-10 four minutes into the third quarter.
That score came after junior Corey McKnight, one of several Division I prospects for Amite, made a spectacular one-handed catch behind the line of scrimmage and maneuvered across the field for a 23-yard touchdown. It was Amite’s final score.
At that point, Amite had dominated time of possession and had amassed 314 yards to Country Day’s 96.
Two big plays shifted momentum and within 25 seconds Country Day was back in striking distance. Buckner Heebe returned the kickoff 50 yards to the Amite 40. On the first play, quarterback Justin Ibieta found Christian Becnel crossing on a deep route for the touchdown, and it was 23-17 with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Amite drove 79 yards on its next possession but was stopped on fourth-and- goal at the 1 when 5-foot-9 linebacker Nicky Corchiani’s penetration in the backfield led to a 3-yard loss on a run by quarterback Amani Gilmore.
It was another Ibieta to Becnel pass — this one 51 yards to the 4 — that put the Cajuns in position to take the lead. But the Amite defense held.
The defender, Becnel said, “thought Justin was going to run and he just left me open and I caught the ball and ran. The play was not designed to come to me.”
From there, Amite failed to move the ball,and a 34-yard punt set the Cajuns up at the Amite 35. Ibieta runs of 3, 4 and 6 yards helped move the ball to the 19.
On third-and-4 from the 19, Ibieta rolled left and drilled a low pass between two defenders that Tyler Williams caught while diving near the goal line pylon. Andrew Lopez kicked the game deciding extra point with 4:06 remaining.
“Tyler looked at me right before I called the (the game-winner),” Chango said. “When a player looks (at me) like that, I throw him the ball. … It was a tremendous athletic play.”
For Amite and Gilmore, there was ample time after the kickoff.
A 14-yard Gilmore to McKnight pass was the big play as the Warriors moved to their 49. A third down pass at the end of a Gilmore scramble fell just off the finger tips of Cameron Henderson at the Cajuns’ 4 .
On fourth down, Gilmore was sacked by Thomas Polinard.
“The lane to the quarterback was wide open,” Polinard said, who made a one-handed tackle. “I just grabbed onto to whatever I could and pulled and prayed.”