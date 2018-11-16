All season long and throughout its success the past two years, the story has for Lakeshore High has been its offense.
Friday night in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, the Lakeshore defense proved to be the difference in the Titans staying alive.
No. 5 Lakeshore remained undefeated this season with 35-21 win over No. 12 Livonia at Titan Coliseum.
“I thought it started with a really good week of practice,” Titans coach Craig Jones said. “We knew how athletic Livonia was and knew how capable they were of making plays. What I loved was that there were several times where they took the momentum, but we were able to get a stop. I was extremely proud of them to be able to accomplish that.
“We had to execute and stay focused for the entire game. We hadn’t played a game like that all year and honestly, we kind of needed it.”
With the victory, the Titans advance to the Class 4A state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. Lakeshore will travel to Monroe to take on No. 4 Neville, which defeated Pearl River in second-round action.
The Titans defeated Neville 55-24 last season in the state semifinals in Mandeville.
On Friday, Lakeshore got off to its traditional hot start, driving 63 yards in nine plays, culminating in a 4-yard touchdown run by Christian Westcott to give the Titans a 7-0 advantage.
Livonia (9-3) immediately responded with a long touchdown drive of its own, going 71 yards in eight plays and tying the game 7-7 when Kerri Wells took it in from 15-yard out.
Parker Orvin threw his first touchdown pass late in the first quarter when he connected with Jake Smiroldo for a 10-yard scoring strike. Orvin would connect with Smiroldo again in the second quarter, this time a 53-yard bomb to make it 21-7 Lakeshore.
Late in the second quarter, Livonia picked off Orvin and drove 69 yards in nine plays, making it a 21-14 affair at halftime when Wells found Tyler Milstead for a 35-yard touchdown on fourth down.
On the Wildcats' first possession of the second half, Adam Randolph picked off a pass — and three plays later, Westcott found the end zone again, this time from 8 yards out to make it 28-14.
Livonia got as close as 28-21, but those were the last points the Lakeshore High defense allowed, and Westcott added a third rushing touchdown to make it a 35-21 win.
Westcott finished as the game’s leading rusher with 98 yards and three TDs on 11 carries.
“We knew offensively that we were not on our game tonight at times,” Lakeshore defensive lineman Zack Bernard said. “It was on the defense to step up and I thought we played well. We needed a reality check. The defense all season really hasn’t had to do that much, but I thought they really stepped up big tonight. We did what we had to do to win.”