With sunny skies and a cool breeze, Saturday morning at New Orleans' City Park was a great time to go for a run. Not to mention a good day to win some trophies.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl Cross Country Classic took place with two New Orleans Metro area runners taking home the top individual honors.
Brother Martin's Hunter Appleton won the boys varsity three-mile race with a time of 14 minutes, 52.61 seconds, 25 seconds faster than the runner-up. This was the second year in a row that Appleton finished first at this meet.
“I really tried to come out and annihilate on this course,” he said. “I’m really thrilled. I think my training is really paying off for me. State meets and district are all coming up so hopefully we can get those. I’m going to give everything I’ve got, and hopefully after that I can compete in a national meet and make All-American. That will really help me in my recruitment process."
Sacred Heart's Mary Nusloch won the girls varsity race, setting a personal record for the third week in a row with a time of 17:48.09, 48 seconds faster than the runner up.
“It feels good,” she said. “I was a little worried about the weather coming in because I know this course can be really hot sometimes but the cooler temperatures really helped out. We only have a few meets left so I’m excited to see what our team can do the rest of the way.”
Appleton helped Brother Martin finish third as a team behind St. Paul’s and overall winner, Alabama’s Vestavia Hills. Crusaders coach Drew Haro said he’s looking forward to facing off against St. Paul’s at the state meet.
“We were glad to have St. Paul’s here,” he said. “We see them a lot during the season. We’ve had some sick kids the last few weeks so today was our best team out there this season. We wanted to see where we stacked up against them. We haven’t gotten them yet. They’ve beaten us every time this year but to be three points behind them with about a month left in the season it’s nice.”
Nusoch also helped Sacred Heart to a third place, finishing behind Vestavia Hills and overall winner Vanderbilt Catholic. Vanderbilt coach David Malone was pleased with his team’s effort.
“This is a great win for us,” he said. “We knew coming in today that there was going to be great competition. I think this is a statement for us heading into the state meet. The girls and the coaches are all very proud of what we accomplished here today.”