Now with 10 Power Five football scholarship offers, it’s quite clear Corey Wren is no secret in the pool of prominent Class of 2020 football recruits. But the secret to getting him to commit may have nothing to do with the gridiron game.
Let him run track in the spring, too.
The hopeful two-sport future collegiate athlete dropped the second-fastest 100-meter time in the country this year in one of the most eye-popping performances of the afternoon at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Track and Field Classic held at Tad Gormley Stadium.
His time of 10.41, shattering the John Curtis school record for the third time in a week, marked one of six individual boys titles that some of the area’s best athletes took home in the 26th-annual meet.
Wren, who recovered from a less-than-perfect start out of the blocks, said he has his eyes set on running a 10.2 by season’s end, which would best the current top time in the country, owned by Houston Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling, who Wren raced in last weekend’s Texas Southern Relays.
“This was shocking. Before outdoor season starting, my goal was to be in the top five in the nation, and now I’m already in the top two,” he said. “But I look a lot from racing Matthew, and I brought it down here and used it for this one.”
Fellow junior teammate Dante Thomas kicked off the day for the Patriots, picking up the boys high jump title with a leap of 6-feet, 4-inches.
After his Cougar squad took home the team title a year ago, Edna Karr senior Michael Clements helped push his teammates to a tie for fourth overall, grabbing a victory in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.59, while running one leg in Karr’s winning 4x100 relay squad (42.53) of Clements, fellow seniors Deontre Ford and Tariq Mulmore and junior Rodney Johnson.
Three separate boys helped the New Orleans area sweep the distance events on the track. Holy Cross senior Cade Martin set the tone with a tight victory in the 1600-meters by just over half-a-second in 4:28.50, followed by an even tighter victory by Ben Franklin junior Isiah Travis in the 800-meters in 1:57.91, less than a quarter-second ahead of second-place. Belle Chasse sophomore Louden Boudreaux finished off the sweep with his win in the 3200-meters in 9:42.55.
The Cougars finished tied with Scotlandville with 28 points-apiece, trailing meet champion Ouachita Parish (47 points), runners-up Ruston (37.5) and third-place East St. Louis (30).