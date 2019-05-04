At least on Saturday, Mother Nature was not a baseball fan.
Nine local teams entered Saturday with plans to play either one or two games that would decide their chances to make the state semifinals, but with the torrential downpour paired with lightning Saturday morning – and more forecasted for later in the day – most teams were forced to postpone the end of their series to Sunday.
In Division I, No. 2 Brother Martin and No. 7 John Curtis will finish off their series on Sunday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium, with game two schedule for 2 p.m. With the Crusaders winning the first game on Thursday, a third game will follow if necessary. No. 9 Holy Cross, who won the first of two games Friday night against top-seeded Catholic-B.R., will play a decisive game Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on the road.
In Division II, No. 6 St. Charles will now play its second game against No. 3 Teurlings Catholic on Sunday at 1 p.m., and should the Comets win and force Game Three, it would follow later in the afternoon.
In Class 4A, No. 9 Salmen is still scheduled to play its second game of the series against No. 1 Tioga on Saturday at 2 p.m., after losing Friday night 4-1. Should Salmen win, the decisive game would follow immediately afterwards. After upsetting No. 3 Breaux Bridge on the road 5-3 on Friday, No. 6 Pearl River will now play its second game on Sunday at 2 p.m., with a third game to follow if necessary. No. 2 Lakeshore will now play its second game against No. 10 South Terrebonne on Sunday at 1 p.m. after winning 10-1 on Friday. A third game, if necessary, would follow at 4 p.m.
In Class 5A, No. 11 Northshore’s second game has now been moved back to 7 p.m. on Saturday, after losing Friday 5-0 to No. 3 Parkway. Should they win and force a third game, the two teams would play again on Sunday at a time to be determined. No. 10 Destrehan is still scheduled to play Game Two against No. 2 Sam Houston at 4 p.m. on Saturday with a third game to follow if necessary after the Wildcats lost Friday night 8-5.
On Friday in Division I, both No. 3 St. Paul’s and No. 4 Rummel finished off their quarterfinal sweeps to advance to the state semifinals played next week in Sulphur, while No. 10 Isidore Newman was swept in Division III by No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas.