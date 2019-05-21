The winningest coach in the history of St. Tammany Parish basketball, Jay Carlin officially called it a career, announcing to his team on Monday night that he would no longer be the basketball coach at Salmen High School.
“The last few years it has kind of been year-to-year,” Carlin said in terms of making a decision about his future. “I still love the coaching and teaching, but I’m at the point in my life where the days are starting to get long. It’s hard to give up no doubt, and there a lot of mixed emotions. I know some people start in the teaching career looking forward to retirement, but for me I haven’t been looking forward to this day.
“But hopefully I still have some quality of life where my wife Ramona can do some more things together. I look forward to being more of a part of my kids and my eight grandchildren’s lives.”
Carlin began his head coaching career at South Lafourche in 1980, before making the move to Salmen in 1984. Finishing his career with 906 career victories, the book closes on one of the most successful high school runs in the history of the greater New Orleans area.
“Since I made the announcement, I have been thinking a lot about my first year and that first team,” he said. “The program had not been as successful as it would like to have been when I arrived. We started a culture of expectations and dedication. That team started the culture and put the program in the right direction.
“I think we won nine games that first year. The next year we won the league, and the next year we made it to the Top 28 state tournament. From that point on, we continued to get better and better.”
Winning his first district championship in 1986, the Spartans went on to win 27 league crowns during Carlin’s tenure. Salmen finally broke through in 2009, winning the Class 4A state title over Bossier 61-46 and played for another state championship in 2015, losing in a heartbreaker to Landry-Walker 37-35.
“I joke with people that (these last years) when I’m driving the school bus to games with 30 kids in the back of it and see RV’s going the other direction with jeeps, that could be my wife and I,” Carlin said. “It’s been a great ride at Salmen High School. It’s been a second family to me and my family. All three of my kids graduated from here and I’ve worked for a lot of administrators, had a lot of great assistants and coached some great kids. Staying involved with the youth of today has kept me young.
“I’m sad that this is coming to an end because I knew that I wanted to teach and coach from a young age. I can remember one of my first coaching jobs ever, coaching a tee-ball team in St. Bernard Parish when I was 14. I’m looking forward to the free time and maybe some less stress, but this hasn’t been a day I have been looking forward to.
“When I came home on Monday night after telling my team, my wife was ready to celebrate. We will see if she is saying that same thing three months from now.”