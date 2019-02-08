Bonnabel center Will Allen and guard Theo Johnson each made two pressure-packed free throws in the final 8.7 seconds, and the Bruins held on to win 61-59 in a key District 8-5A game Friday at Bonnabel.
The game had a frantic ending. The free throws put the Bruins up 61-57 with 3.6 seconds left. However, Landry-Walker's Tory Cargo was fouled with 2.3 seconds left after a long pass to him. A technical foul call also was assessed Bruins coach Glenn Dyer for arguing the ball.
First, Charging Buccaneers guard Dywan Griffin sank a free throw, but a game official ruled that Griffin should not be shooting the free throws, that Cargo was the one fouled. Cargo made two free throws. Then coach Wilford Antoine told Cargo to also shoot the two technical foul shots.
He missed those but because of the technical foul, Landry-Walker got possession of the ball. However, Griffin missed a long 3-point attempt as the clock expired.
“It was a frantic game with a wild finish,” Dyer said.
Asked why his players were attempting to defend with a safe lead, Dyer shrugged, and said “high school kids.”
The victory put Bonnabel (23-5), ranked No. 4 in the LHSAA power rankings, at 5-0 in district with two games left. Landry-Walker, ranked No. 5, slipped to 4-1.
Bonnabel led 49-44 with 5:55 left. Landry-Walker battled back and went ahead 55-54 on a three-point play by guard Shadon Green with 2:27 remaining. Bonnabel took a 57-55 lead with 34 seconds left, when Rodney Munson stole a backcourt inbounds pass, was fouled and made two free throws.
Griffin sank two with 3.6 seconds left to set the stage for the final moments.
Griffin led the Bucs with 26 points, and Munson had 23 for Bonnabel.
Trailing 26-20 at 3:13 of the second quarter, Landry-Walker went on a 10-0 run capped by Jamond Vincent 3-pointer with 1:04 left on its way to a 30-28 halftime lead.
Griffin's floater at the buzzer ending the third quarter gave the Bucs a 42-41 edge entering the fourth.
The first quarter ended 14-all. However, Johnson sank a 3-pointer that launched a 7-2 burst that put Bonnabel in front 24-16 at the 4:01 mark.
Munson's two free throws gave Bonnabel a 26-20 margin. However, the Buccaneers tightened their defense. Then, Tyrus Crawford made a spinning drive to get L-W going. With 1:28 remaining in the half, guard Griffin drove, was fouled and completed a three-point play that gave Landry-Walker a 27-26 lead, its first since 1:41 of the first quarter.