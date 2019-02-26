Archbishop Shaw coach Wesley Laurendine wanted his team’s playoff game to be ugly.
In the end, that ugliness turned out to be a big win for his program.
No. 10 Archbishop Shaw went on the road and upset No. 7 St. Paul’s 47-44 Tuesday night at the Gene Bennett Sports Complex in Covington in the regional round of the Division I boys basketball state playoffs.
“We are one of the youngest teams in America,” Laurendine said. “I’m so excited and proud to see them continue to grow and get better in each and every game. We wanted to make this game ugly, that was the point. The point was to make it ugly. I knew we had better guards than they did, and they had better big men. I wanted the game to my guards against your guards and let’s see what happens.”
With the victory, the Eagles (14-19) advance to take on No. 2 St. Augustine in the state quarterfinals. St. Paul’s, who made it all the way to the Division I state championship game last season, finishes its season 17-18.
Roy Pate led the way for the Eagles with 10 points. Isaiah Crawford and Kenny Taylor each had eight. Bill Leahy led the way for St. Paul’s with 13 and Ben Broussard had 10.
Falling behind as much as 28-19 midway through the third quarter, the Eagles began their comeback, cutting the deficit to 33-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Opening the fourth quarter on a 11-5 run, Christian Jourdain’s 3-point play with 3:14 remaining in the game gave the Eagles their first lead of the game. Nick Stanton made a quick bucket for the Wolves to give them the lead back at 40-39 with 3:02 remaining before a bucket by Isaiah Barnes gave Shaw the lead back for good.
“We never quit,” Barnes said. “That has been the motto of this team all season. Don’t ever quit fighting. We kept scraping and coming back and coming back. Then, you look up at the end of the game and you are right in it. That’s what good teams that never stop do.”
Points were at a premium in the first half as both teams didn’t crack double-digits until the second quarter.
Leading 9-7 at the end of the first, St. Paul’s built a 12-7 lead on a three-point play by Leahy with seven minutes remaining in the half. The Eagles immediately responded with a 5-0 run of their own and a bucket by Isaiah Crawford tied the game 12-12 with five minutes remaining in the second.
St. Paul’s finished the half strong, scoring nine of the final 11 points of the half and a bucket by Leahy with 4.2 seconds remaining in the half sent the Wolves to the locker-room with a 21-14 halftime advantage.
The game was a rematch of a Nov. 24 matchup in which St. Paul’s defeated Shaw on the road 67-64.