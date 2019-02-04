The No. 2-seeded Lakeshore High girls soccer team performed like a team ready to contend for a state championship Tuesday.
Scoring six goals in the first half, the Titans easily defeated No. 15 Ruston 8-0 in the regional round of the Division II playoffs Tuesday night at Titan Coliseum.
With the win, Lakeshore (17-3-4), the champions of District 6, await the winner of No. 7 Ouachita Parish and No. 10 Live Oak in the quarterfinals.
A team that won the state championship two years ago and played for the Division II title in 2016, Lakeshore wasted little time scoring. Senior Mary Catherine Nicholson got things going with a goal in the 15th minute. Kylie Milligan scored the first of her two goals in the first half in the 18th minute and Presley Molitor headed in a corner kick in the 20th minute to make it 3-0 Titans.
Junior Jada Wall scored in the 28th minute when she scored off a deflection, and then found the back of the net in the 35th minute to make it 5-0. The lead expanded to 6-0 in stoppage time in the first half when Milligan got past a pair of Ruston defenders on a breakaway.
Ashlyn Span's goal made it 7-0 in the first two minutes of the second half.
With a little more than four minutes remaining in the game, Jamie Knight sent the crowd home early and happy with a goal, ending the contest because of the mercy rule.
“(Coach Wes Leake) really emphasized to us to come out and try and make a statement early in this match,” Knight said. “I know for me how last season ended, losing to Destrehan in the state quarterfinals, I use that bad feeling as fuel.”
Milligan echoed her teammates sentiments.
“It’s almost liked every time we hit the field we play mad because we are trying to atone for that (the loss to Destrehan a season ago),” she said. “The state championship is our goal, make no mistake about it. I thought once Mary Catherine had that first breakthrough goal that kind of turned on the goals, and we were able to bunch a lot of them together.
“Our focus is getting back to the state championship match like we did in 2017 and 2016. We are talented enough to get the job done. We just have to go out there and prove it.”
Ruston concluded its season 11-8-5.
NOTES: The win for the Titans extends its unbeaten streak to 13 games. Lakeshore’s last loss came on Dec. 20 against St. Scholastica Academy.