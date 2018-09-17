NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS
(*Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors)
DISTRICT 6-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Hammond 2-1 0-0 45 30
Northshore 2-1 0-0 27 38
Ponchatoula 2-1 0-0 145 132
Covington 1-2 0-0 35 56
Fontainebleau 1-2 0-0 99 119
Slidell 1-2 0-0 92 88
Mandeville 0-3 0-0 45 86
St. Paul’s 0-3 0-0 78 98
DISTRICT 7-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Central Lafourche 3-0 0-0 110 45
Terrebonne 3-0 0-0 104 30
Destrehan 2-1 0-0 107 55
Thibodaux 2-1 0-0 49 55
H.L. Bourgeois 1-2 0-0 47 29
East St. John 1-2 0-0 75 64
Hahnville 1-2 0-0 65 63
DISTRICT 8-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
John Ehret 2-1 0-0 83 79
Bonnabel 1-2 0-0 99 116
Chalmette 1-2 0-0 64 69
Grace King 1-2 0-0 60 87
East Jefferson 0-3 0-0 14 101
Higgins 0-3 0-0 0 134
Landry-Walker 0-3 0-0 52 119
West Jefferson 0-3 0-0 21 118
DISTRICT 9-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
John Curtis 3-0 0-0 84 32
Holy Cross 3-0 0-0 118 7
St. Augustine 3-0 0-0 108 62
Brother Martin 2-1 0-0 92 82
Jesuit 2-1 0-0 83 70
Rummel 2-1 0-0 79 61
Shaw 1-2 0-0 46 57
DISTRICT 8-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Lakeshore 3-0 0-0 125 42
Pearl River 3-0 0-0 135 34
Franklinton 1-2 0-0 60 68
Salmen 0-3 0-0 6 64
DISTRICT 9-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Belle Chasse 3-0 0-0 104 16
Warren Easton 3-0 0-0 112 68
Karr 3-0 0-0 107 37
Helen Cox 2-1 0-0 88 37
McMain 1-2 0-0 34 89
DISTRICT 10-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Riverdale 2-0 0-0 90 24
Carver 2-1 0-0 89 42
McDonogh 35 2-1 0-0 45 41
John F. Kennedy 0-3 0-0 43 118
*Ben Franklin 3-0 0-0 70 38
DISTRICT 7-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Albany 3-0 0-0 91 46
Hannan 3-0 0-0 129 26
Jewel Sumner 2-1 0-0 54 43
Bogalusa 1-2 0-0 57 78
Loranger 0-3 0-0 32 122
DISTRICT 9-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Abramson-Sci 1-2 0-0 51 80
Cohen 1-2 0-0 54 84
Thomas Jefferson 1-2 0-0 36 130
KIPP Renaissance 1-2 0-0 73 89
Sophie Wright 1-2 0-0 64 120
DISTRICT 10-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Donaldsonville 2-1 0-0 66 22
St. Charles Catholic 2-1 0-0 38 44
St. James 2-1 0-0 99 54
De La Salle 1-2 0-0 60 72
Lusher 1-2 0-0 78 86
Haynes 0-2 0-0 29 39
DISTRICT 8-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Amite 2-1 0-0 105 44
Pine 2-1 0-0 88 82
Pope John Paul II 2-1 0-0 48 65
St. Helena 2-1 0-0 82 23
Springfield 2-1 0-0 98 83
St. Thomas Aquinas 1-2 0-0 70 103
Independence 0-3 0-0 38 104
Northlake Christian 0-3 0-0 13 84
DISTRICT 9-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Country Day 3-0 0-0 120 71
Newman 3-0 0-0 130 20
Fisher 0-3 0-0 16 117
Riverside 0-3 0-0 47 123
South Plaquemines 0-3 0-0 24 114
DISTRICT 8-1A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Covenant Christian 3-0 0-0 106 0
Houma Christian 3-0 0-0 105 56
St. Martin’s 2-1 0-0 59 26
West St. John 2-1 0-0 66 69
Varnado 0-3 0-0 12 82
*KIPP B.T. Washington 1-1 0-0 38 18
*Ecole Classique 0-1 0-0 0 31
*Ridgewood 0-2 0-0 0 90