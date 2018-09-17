NEW ORLEANS AREA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS

(*Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors)

DISTRICT 6-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Hammond                     2-1              0-0             45     30

Northshore                    2-1              0-0             27     38

Ponchatoula                  2-1              0-0             145    132

Covington                     1-2              0-0             35      56

Fontainebleau               1-2              0-0             99     119

Slidell                          1-2              0-0             92     88

Mandeville                    0-3             0-0             45     86

St. Paul’s                      0-3             0-0             78     98

DISTRICT 7-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Central Lafourche          3-0             0-0             110    45

Terrebonne                   3-0             0-0             104   30

Destrehan                    2-1              0-0             107    55

Thibodaux                    2-1              0-0             49     55

H.L. Bourgeois              1-2              0-0             47     29

East St. John                1-2              0-0             75      64

Hahnville                     1-2              0-0             65     63

DISTRICT 8-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.             PF    PA

John Ehret                     2-1              0-0             83     79

Bonnabel                       1-2              0-0             99     116   

Chalmette                     1-2              0-0             64     69

Grace King                    1-2              0-0             60     87

East Jefferson                0-3             0-0             14      101

Higgins                         0-3             0-0             0       134

Landry-Walker               0-3             0-0             52     119

West Jefferson              0-3             0-0             21      118

DISTRICT 9-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

John Curtis                   3-0             0-0             84     32

Holy Cross                    3-0             0-0             118    7

St. Augustine                3-0             0-0             108   62

Brother Martin              2-1              0-0             92     82

Jesuit                           2-1              0-0             83     70

Rummel                       2-1              0-0             79     61

Shaw                           1-2              0-0             46     57

DISTRICT 8-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Lakeshore                     3-0             0-0             125    42

Pearl River                    3-0             0-0             135    34

Franklinton                   1-2              0-0             60     68

Salmen                         0-3             0-0             6       64

DISTRICT 9-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Belle Chasse                  3-0             0-0             104   16

Warren Easton               3-0             0-0             112    68

Karr                              3-0             0-0             107    37

Helen Cox                      2-1             0-0             88     37

McMain                          1-2             0-0             34     89

DISTRICT 10-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Riverdale                       2-0            0-0             90     24

Carver                          2-1             0-0             89     42

McDonogh 35                2-1             0-0             45     41

John F. Kennedy            0-3             0-0             43     118

*Ben Franklin                3-0             0-0             70     38

DISTRICT 7-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Albany                           3-0             0-0             91      46

Hannan                         3-0             0-0             129    26

Jewel Sumner                2-1              0-0             54     43

Bogalusa                       1-2              0-0             57      78

Loranger                        0-3             0-0             32     122

DISTRICT 9-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.             PF    PA

Abramson-Sci                1-2              0-0             51      80

Cohen                           1-2              0-0             54     84

Thomas Jefferson           1-2              0-0             36     130

KIPP Renaissance           1-2              0-0             73      89

Sophie Wright                1-2              0-0             64     120

DISTRICT 10-3A

Team                             W-L           Dist.            PF    PA

Donaldsonville                2-1              0-0             66     22

St. Charles Catholic        2-1              0-0             38     44

St. James                      2-1              0-0             99     54

De La Salle                    1-2              0-0             60     72

Lusher                           1-2              0-0             78     86

Haynes                          0-2             0-0             29     39

DISTRICT 8-2A

Team                            W-L           Dist.              PF    PA

Amite                             2-1              0-0             105    44

Pine                               2-1              0-0             88     82

Pope John Paul II            2-1              0-0             48     65

St. Helena                      2-1              0-0             82     23

Springfield                     2-1              0-0             98     83

St. Thomas Aquinas        1-2              0-0             70     103

Independence                0-3             0-0              38     104

Northlake Christian         0-3             0-0              13      84

DISTRICT 9-2A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Country Day                  3-0            0-0             120   71

Newman                       3-0            0-0             130    20

Fisher                           0-3            0-0             16      117

Riverside                       0-3            0-0             47     123

South Plaquemines        0-3             0-0             24     114

DISTRICT 8-1A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Covenant Christian                  3-0             0-0             106   0

Houma Christian                     3-0             0-0             105    56

St. Martin’s                            2-1              0-0             59     26

West St. John                         2-1              0-0             66     69

Varnado                                 0-3             0-0             12      82

*KIPP B.T. Washington            1-1               0-0             38     18

*Ecole Classique                     0-1              0-0             0       31

*Ridgewood                            0-2             0-0             0       90

View comments