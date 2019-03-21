Playing a complete game is something that Holy Cross coach Trey Guillot has been looking for all season.
On Thursday night, he said his team finally got it in their 11-0 win against Shaw.
“I challenged the guys a couple weeks ago to play a complete game, and we’ve kind of struggled to do so. This was probably the best game we played this year,” Guillot said.
After going up 4-0 in the third inning, the Tigers piled on five runs in the fourth, as Bryan Broussard hit his second home run of the game — a three-run homer to left-center field that put them up 9-0.
“I was just thinking fastball. Fastball, fastball, fastball, but I can’t miss a curveball. The curveball came to me, and I hit it out the park,” Broussard said.
Holy Cross jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Gavin Schulz hit a solo home run on the game's second pitch.
The next inning, Nico Saltaformaggio hit a two-run homer, putting the Tigers up 3-0, which Guillot said helped settle the Tigers down and allow them to hit comfortably at the plate.
“I kind of felt like everyone relaxed and the at-bats became better and better as we went through, because we were hitting with a lead and we weren’t hitting with the weight of the world on our shoulders every time,” Guillot said.
Six batters recorded hits for the Tigers, including four home runs.
“Everybody was pulling the trigger. We were aggressive, and people weren’t afraid of anything. Pulling the trigger and swinging the bat was all it was,” Broussard said.
Holy Cross (7-6, 2-0) got some added relief from their pitcher Lance Lauve, who pitched a shutout in five innings He struck out nine, walked three and gave up three hits .
“When our pitcher is up there just throwing a good game, it gave us some confidence and we knew if he was going to keep throwing like that, we had a good chance to win the game,” Saltaformaggio said.
“When he controls the strike zone, he’s a really effective pitcher. He’s pitched well for us throughout the year and it was nice to see him come out while we were scoring runs and keep throwing zeroes out there, which again kept the pressure off everybody."
Shaw moves to (6-9, 0-2) and for coach Kirk Bullinger, he said the Tigers capitalized on the Eagles’ mistakes early and used the momentum to carry them through to the end.
“I just saw a really good power surge. Holy Cross did a really good job of barreling up the ball. We made a couple mistakes in the zone and they took advantage of them, and that was really the difference of the game,” Bullinger said. “It was one of those night where they were hot and we were not.”