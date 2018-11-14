It was two years ago that Landry-Walker firmly planted a flag among the state’s football elite with a then-shocking 50-14 victory at top-seeded Destrehan in the Class 5A semifinals.
The fifth-seeded Charging Buccaneers would seal their place in LHSAA history one week later with another stunningly lopsided 50-21 victory against No. 2 West Monroe in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Those memories remain quite vivid in Destrehan, not to mention Algiers.
“I’m trying to forget that game, to be honest,’’ Destrehan coach Steve Robicheaux said with a chuckle. “But so is West Monroe and everybody else that played them that year. Oh, my God, they did a heck of a job. They really did a great job and they absolutely had a great football team.
“And, yeah, we still kind of have nightmares of them scoring 50 against us. It kind of made us a feel a little better when they scored 50 against West Monroe. The only good thing about that is (Allstate quarterback) Keytaon Thompson is at Mississippi State. That’s the one thing we think about.’’
District 7-5A champion Destrehan (10-1) and 8-5A wild card Landry-Walker (7-4) renew acquaintances at 7 p.m. Friday on the Charging Buccaneers home turf at Behrman Stadium in the Class 5A regional round.
The winner between these respective No. 4 and 18 seeds advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since the fateful 2016 season to face the winner between No. 7 Terrebonne and No. 10 Ouachita Parish.
“I think this is going to be quite a good football game,’’ said Landry-Walker coach Emanuel Powell while adding that he sees no correlation between this the second pairing between these programs and the first. “Most of my kids didn’t play then, so it’s all new to them. We’re just going to be who we are and go out and play outstanding football.’’
In their sixth year of varsity football. the Charging Buccaneers are doing just that, having scored their first bounty of the postseason with a 30-12 first-round conquest of No. 12 Barbe last Friday in Lake Charles.
The victory was Landry-Walker’s fourth straight and seventh in eight games during which time Ja’Quan Dorsey has emerged as an offensive linchpin at quarterback. The Charging Buccaneers are 5-1 since Dorsey, a backup to Thompson on the 2016 team, was promoted from co-starter to full-time status in a 20-6 defeat in week six to eventual District 8-5A champion and No. 4 seed Ehret.
Landry-Walker’s other losses are to undefeated John Curtis and Karr, the top seeds in Division I and Class 4A, and Class 4A’s No. 2 seed Warren Easton. The combined record of those teams is 39-3.
A 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior, who possesses a rare trifecta of ability to pass and run with power and elusiveness, Dorsey rushed for two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in addition to throwing for a touchdown to wide receiver Dwayn Griffin in the Barbe victory.
“Ja’Quan has made an extremely big impact on and off the field for us with his leadership,’’ Powell said. “Just having someone that was on that championship team and having that championship leadership experience really helps our team right now. He’s shown that he can be the complete quarterback that we need in our system, someone that allows everybody else to be themselves.
“He’s matured so much this year. We kind of expected this to happen last year because we had a lot of seniors then and we thought we had an opportunity to really do well and possibly repeat. But he didn’t play as well last year.’’
Destrehan has no shortage of playmakers, starting with running back John Emery, who committed to LSU Wednesday, and continuing with senior quarterback Harold Blood Jr., wide receivers Quinton Torbor and Quincy Brown, tight end Carson Rieder and reserve running back Kyle Edwards.
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior, Emery has rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns on a modest 154 carries and caught 18 passes for 279 yards and two more scores.
Blood and Torbor are verbally committed to Stephen F. Austin and Mississippi State respectively while Rieder is expected to play at the next level and Brown and Edwards are highly-regarded juniors, with the 6-foot-4 Brown already attracting strong interest from Alabama, according to Robicheaux.
Destrehan, a 2007 and 2008 5A state champion under Robicheaux’s direction, is riding an eight-game winning streak and separated from an 11-0 record by only three points following a 37-35 decision to Ehret in week three. The Wildcats defeated Hammond, 22-0, in their playoff opener last Friday after demolishing then undefeated Terrebonne, 49-20, to decide the 7-5A championship one week earlier.
“I thought we played really well up until last week,’’ Robicheaux said. “Hopefully, it was the (rain, cold and inclement) weather that gave us kind of a little hiccup. But before that I thought we were playing quite well. I’m happy where we’re at.
“I think (the Landry-Walker challenge) all starts with their quarterback. He’s the guy that’s really making them roll and the guy that hurt Barbe. He gave Barbe fits.’’
Along with home-run hitting tailback Chad Alexander, a New Mexico commitment, Robicheaux said, “Those gusy are a one, two punch with (Alexander) running the ball outside and Dorsey hitting the inside on that zone read. They create a lot of problems. So we’re going to have to be real disciplined in reading our keys and make sure that we’re where we need to be and where we need to fit.
“We have to make sure that everybody is playing gap security and in a gap because they do a really good job of hitting the ball into where it’s not intended to be hit. They cause you a lot of problems, so we have to be real disciplined and tackle really well in order to be successful.’’
And the past is the past.
“I think at the end of the day it is a football game and it’s going to be about who can execute and who can make the least amount of mistakes. I think it’s going to come down to that,’’ Powell said. “No matter what has occurred in the past, I think that’s what it’s going to come down to.’’