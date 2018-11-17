Seventh-seeded Northwood-Shreveport hoped to start fast and get in a rhythm to protect their unblemished record against Helen Cox in a Class 4A second-round playoff game.
Mission accomplished. Terrence Cook rushed for 239 yards to help Northwood run over Helen Cox 53-15 and advance to the 4A quarterfinal.
Northwood will host No. 2 Warren Easton in the quarterfinals.
Luke Bogan found his favorite target Trayon Jones for touchdowns of 4, 17 and 26 yards to help the Falcons jump out to a 20-0 lead.
“We knew we had to get a great start offensively to get our guys going,” Falcons coach James Gatlin said after his team improved to 12-0. “We know we have some talented players on our side, so we just had to do a good job of getting them the ball. I think we did that effectively tonight.”
The Cougars defense helped them regain some footing. Cox’s Glen Davidson busted through and blocked a punt into the end zone for a safety.
The Herculean effort sparked a 76-yard drive, capped by 22-yard touchdown strike from Jordan George to Adam Thomas that cut the lead to 20-8.
Helen Cox (7-5) was coming off a thrilling upset victory over North DeSoto thanks largely to its defense.
The momentum proved to be short-lived. Northwood’s Armon Coatney intercepted a screen pass and rumbled 27 yards for a score to extend the lead to 28-8. After a fumble on Cox’s next drive, Cook sprinted in from 10 yards out to push the lead to 34-8 at halftime.
“We just had letdowns at the wrong times tonight,” Cox coach Derek LaMothe said. “We got down early, but the penalties and mistakes stopped us from playing like we wanted. They have some special players and so do we. We just didn’t make the necessary plays tonight when it counted.”
The rushing attack for Northwood proved to be too much for the Cougars defense. Cook gaalloped for 239 yards on just 23 carries. With the outcome decided he added touchdown runs of 10 and 21 yards.
“I felt like I got stronger as the game went on,” Cook said. “I had great blocking from my offensive line, so I just had to be patient. We knew our plan coming in, and we just did our jobs. I saw what they were giving, and I just played off that.”
Bogan provided the final touches when he hit Detraveon Brown for a 6-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. He finished 14 of 17 passing for 142 yards and four touchdowns.
Ray Ruffin was inserted at quarterback for the Cougars and found Kalil Lloyd for 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 47-15.