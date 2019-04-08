The two-time reigning Division I state champions from John Curtis may not be able to match the firepower of their predecessors, but the defending Catholic League champions proved Monday that they still are a dangerous out.
With Michael Curtis and Dax Ford supplying the pitching and early hitting and second baseman Gareth LeBlanc delivering a game-winning single in the fifth inning, the Patriots removed Jesuit from its perch as the last Catholic League unbeaten.
Curtis and Ford combined four eight strikeouts and a two-hitter that ended with 4 2/3 no-hit innings to help Curtis score a 2-1 decision at John Ryan Stadium and erase some lingering demons from three one-run losses in five previous outings.
“Sitting there looking at the schedule, five of our last six losses we lost by one run,’’ said Curtis coach Jeff Curtis, whose team finished 30-4 last spring and a collective 57-10 during the past two seasons. “So I’ve been telling our guys that we’ve been right there, that we’ve just got to keep grinding and keep working and something good will happen to us. And that’s what happened today.’’
Curtis (10-12 overall, 4-4 in District 9-5A) snapped a two-game losing streak that had served as the back end of four losses in five games. The Patriots most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to Jesuit one week earlier in which Ford absorbed the loss as a starter.
“As a team, I think we’re playing toward the highest level we can play,’’ Ford said after earning a save by recording the final three outs via strikeout after a hit batter and two walks loaded the bases. “We’ve been on the rise since the start of district.’’
Jesuit (19-7 overall, 6-1 in 9-5A) was on a rise of its own, having entered on a four-game winning streak with eight wins in its previous nine games.
Perhaps more crippling than the defeat was the loss of one of its top two starters, junior left-hander Will Moran, to an undisclosed upper body injury.
Moran (3-4) was hurt when he collided with third baseman Tripp Haddad while the two attempted to field a bunt single by Curtis shortstop Joel Taylor in the fifth when the winning run was scored. The collision appeared to involve Moran’s right non-throwing shoulder.
Taylor’s infield hit followed a leadoff double by designated hitter Richard Woodruff to set LeBlanc up for a one-out RBI single to produce the final 2-1 margin.
“This was huge,’’ said Ford, whose RBI-single drove home Curtis with the game’s first run following his one-out triple in the top of the first. “We had a few guys who were starting to doubt themselves. I think this (win) gives them some confidence knowing that they can play at a high level.’’
Curtis (4-2) was particularly stout in his starting role, finishing with four strikeouts and no walks in 5 1/3 innings before turning the ball over to Ford, who recorded four of the final six outs via strikeout.
Jesuit’s lone run came in the fourth when two Curtis errors and a wild pitch allowed the Blue Jays to score an unearned run without benefit of a hit.
Blue Jays left fielder Brian Valigosky scored from third on a throwing error during his attempted steal from third after reaching on a fielder’s choice and advancing to second via a wild pitch.
“It’s going to be upward from here, I can feel it,’’ Curtis said. “A few things had not been going our way lately, but we’ve just kept practicing hard. Losing 2-1 and then winning 2-1, it feels good to be on the other side.’’
Jesuit returns to Catholic League play with a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Shaw (10-13, 1-7) before opening a crucial two-game series at second-place Holy Cross (12-11, 4-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Curtis opens a two-game series at Shaw at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
DISTRICT 9-5A
John Curtis 2, Jesuit 1
John Curtis 100 010 0 – 2-6-2
Jesuit 000 100 0 – 1-2-0
Top hitters: John Curtis – Michael Curtis 1-3, 3B, RS; Dax Ford 1-3, RBI; Gareth LeBlance 1-3, RBI; Joel Taylor 1-2; Richard Woodruff 1-2, 2B; Logan O’Neil 1-3. Jesuit – Will Hellmers 1-3; Luke Eclles 1-3, 2B.
Winning pitcher: Michael Curtis, John Curtis, 4-2. Losing pitcher: Will Moran, Jesuit, 3-4.
Team records: John Curtis 10-12 overall, 4-4 in District 9-5A; Jesuit 19-7 overall, 6-1 in 9-5A.