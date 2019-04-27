Sophomore right-hander Chandler Welch tossed a complete-game one-hitter and left fielder Davis Stephens drove in the only run with a RBI-single in the second inning to lead Holy Cross to a 1-0 victory against Jesuit Saturday at John Ryan Stadium to force a decisive third game in a Division I regional series.
Catholic League rivals Holy Cross (15-16) and Jesuit (23-11) were scheduled to play game three at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ryan.
Welch (5-1) surrendered only a first-inning single before striking out five and walking none while allowing two base runners to better an equally stellar performance by Jesuit starter Brenden Berggren.
Holy Cross scored the only run in the bottom of the second when right fielder Cade Stephens doubled with one out and Stephens followed with a single to center field.
Berggren (6-3) struck out seven and walked none while scattering eight hits in the second straight game of the series that lasted one hour, 20 minutes.
Jesuit defeated Holy Cross, 2-1, in Friday’s opening game.
Catcher Parker Serio collected Jesuit’s lone hit with a one-out double in the top of the first. The Blue Jays failed to score, however, when first baseman Will Hellmers’ deep drive to left was caught by Stephens and courtesy runner Collin Loupe was thrown out attempting to steal third base.
Center fielder Brian Broussard went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and Stephens was 2-for-3 for the Tigers.
Holy Cross and Jesuit entered game three having split four games.
DIVISION I REGIONAL SERIES
Holy Cross 1, Jesuit 0 (Game 2)
Jesuit 000 000 0 – 0-1-0
Holy Cross 010 000 x – 1-8-0
Top hitters: Jesuit – Parker Serio 1-3. Zack Casebonne 1-2; Will Hellmers 1-3. Holy Cross – Brian Broussard 3-3; Davis Stephens 2-3, RBI; Cade Simpson 1-2, RS; Adrian Aguilar 1-3; Gavin Schulz 1-3, 2B.
Winning pitcher: Chandler Welch, Holy Cross, 5-1. Losing pitcher: Brenden Berggren, Jesuit, 6-3.
Team records: Jesuit, 23-11; Holy Cross 15-16. Series tied 1-1.