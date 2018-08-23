It’s not like the Hahnville Tigers were seeking sympathy as they entered their high school jamboree pairing against Jesuit Thursday night.
They certainly found none from the Blue Jays.
The visiting Blue Jays controlled the 30-minute exhibition from start to finish in rolling up 180 yards while snuffing out the Tigers offense to the tune of 7 yards total to record a 10-7 victory in Boutte.
Less than 12 hours before kickoff, the LHSAA announced that it had found Hahnville guilty of recruiting violations that currently are to result in the Tigers opening their season next week minus their head coach and starting quarterback.
Although Coach Nick Saltaformaggio did get to direct Hahnville before beginning a four-game suspension that are part of the LHSAA sanctions, senior transfer quarterback Andrew Robison was not available after having been ruled ineligible for the 2018 season.
Jesuit seemed unfazed in holding the reigning District 7-5A champions to 1 yard rushing while grinding out 110 of its own.
Running back Willie Robinson ran 1 yard for the winning touchdown with 8 minutes, 10 seconds remaining after Max Scheurich kicked a 21-yard field goal in the first half to supply the Blue Jays all the points they needed.
“I don’t want to comment on it,’’ Jesuit coach Mark Songy said of Hahnville’s situation and its possible effects on the Tigers' performance. “I wish Nick and them all of the best.’’
Hahnville’s lone points came on a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson that followed Scheurich’s field goal.
“I thought we were real scrappy,’’ Songy said. “We grew up in the second half. I was disappointed we gave up such a big play in the first half. But our defense played lights out. So I’m real happy.’’
Hahnville was limited to minus 9 yards in the final 15-minute period by the Blue Jays while Robinson rushed for 61 yards and the winning touchdown on 15 carries. Quarterback Robert McMahon completed 6 of 10 passes for 70 yards without being intercepted.
“I’m proud of the way we played,’’ Saltaformaggio said. “It was a tough day. I was proud of the way (the players) represented our school.’’
Saltaformaggio will not be allowed to coach or be on site in any of the first four games, but he will be allowed to coach during the week, according to the LHSAA.
“We need to figure out an identity right now,’’ Saltaformaggio said of his football team that advanced to the Class 5A state championship game last December behind the rushing exploits of all-state tailback Anthony “Pooka’’ Williams.
“We’ll be fine. Are we fine right now? No. But nobody was playing for a state championship tonight. Hahnville has been around for a long time. Hahnville has been very, very, very good in football for a long time. They’re going to continue to be very, very, very good in football.’’