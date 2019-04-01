New Orleans Area
High School Baseball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, March 31; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Paul’s 17-4 5-1
Ponchatoula 13-9 5-1
Northshore 12-9 5-1
Hammond 6-14 3-3
Mandeville 12-6 2-4
Covington 10-10 2-4
Slidell 12-12 1-5
Fontainebleau 5-15 1-5
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Destrehan 15-8 6-0
East St. John 12-9 5-1
Hahnville 7-15 3-1
H.L. Bourgeois 5-11 2-4
Terrebonne 10-10 1-3
Central Lafourche 5-14 1-5
Thibodaux 14-11 0-4
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
East Jefferson 8-8 4-0
Chalmette 8-12 4-0
Ehret 7-11 4-0
West Jefferson 5-4 1-3
Higgins 6-8-1 2-2
Bonnabel 3-12 0-4
Grace King 3-7 1-3
Landry-Walker 1-8 0-4
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Jesuit 17-6 4-0
Holy Cross 11-10 3-1
Brother Martin 18-4 4-2
John Curtis 9-11 3-3
Rummel 15-8 2-4
Shaw 10-11 1-5
St. Augustine 11-8 1-3
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 19-3 3-0
Salmen 11-8 2-1
Pearl River 13-6 1-2
Franklinton 8-12 0-3
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Karr 9-7-1 4-0
Warren Easton 12-8 2-0
Belle Chasse 8-12 2-2
Helen Cox 3-7 0-2
McMain 0-9 0-4
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverdale 10-8 4-0
Carver 8-3 3-1
Ben Franklin 4-10 2-2
NOMMA 2-8 1-3
McDonogh 35 0-8 0-4
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 14-8 2-0
Loranger 13-9 2-0
Jewel Sumner 9-9 2-2
Hannan 8-10 2-2
Bogalusa 5-6 0-4
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Thomas Jefferson 6-9 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 5-3 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Charles Catholic 18-5 4-0
De La Salle 14-5 4-0
St. James 11-9 4-0
Donaldsonville 10-7 0-4
Lusher 7-6 0-4
Haynes 3-12 0-4
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 13-7 3-0
Pine 12-9 5-1
Pope John Paul II 6-12 4-2
Independence 2-16-1 0-3
Amite 1-9 0-6
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverside 10-10 2-0
Country Day 5-4 0-0
Patrick Taylor 8-7 0-2
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Newman 11-14 4-0
Fisher 8-5 0-1
South Plaquemines 4-12 0-3
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 16-5 2-0
St. Martin’s 9-8 1-0
Houma Christian 3-14 1-0
West St. John 5-7 1-1
Varnado 3-9 1-1
Ecole Classique 4-3 0-2
KIPP B.T. Washington 1-6 0-2
*Ridgewood 0-2 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Maurepas 9-9 4-0
Runnels 7-7 3-0
Mount Hermon 10-6 2-2
Holden 9-7 2-2
Crescent City 0-7 0-3
Kenner Discovery 0-7 0-4