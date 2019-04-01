New Orleans Area

High School Baseball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, March 31; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Paul’s                                 17-4            5-1

Ponchatoula                             13-9            5-1

Northshore                              12-9            5-1

Hammond                               6-14            3-3

Mandeville                              12-6            2-4

Covington                               10-10          2-4

Slidell                                     12-12          1-5

Fontainebleau                         5-15            1-5

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Destrehan                               15-8            6-0

East St. John                           12-9            5-1

Hahnville                                 7-15            3-1

H.L. Bourgeois                        5-11             2-4

Terrebonne                              10-10          1-3

Central Lafourche                    5-14            1-5

Thibodaux                              14-11           0-4

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

East Jefferson                          8-8             4-0

Chalmette                               8-12            4-0

Ehret                                      7-11            4-0

West Jefferson                         5-4              1-3

Higgins                                   6-8-1           2-2

Bonnabel                                3-12            0-4

Grace King                              3-7              1-3

Landry-Walker                         1-8              0-4

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Jesuit                                      17-6            4-0

Holy Cross                              11-10           3-1

Brother Martin                         18-4            4-2

John Curtis                              9-11            3-3

Rummel                                  15-8            2-4

Shaw                                      10-11           1-5

St. Augustine                           11-8            1-3

 

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               19-3            3-0

Salmen                                   11-8            2-1

Pearl River                              13-6            1-2

Franklinton                             8-12            0-3

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Karr                                        9-7-1           4-0

Warren Easton                         12-8            2-0

Belle Chasse                            8-12            2-2

Helen Cox                                3-7              0-2

McMain                                    0-9             0-4

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Riverdale                                 10-8           4-0

Carver                                      8-3            3-1

Ben Franklin                             4-10           2-2

NOMMA                                    2-8             1-3

McDonogh 35                           0-8             0-4

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    14-8            2-0

Loranger                                 13-9            2-0

Jewel Sumner                          9-9             2-2

Hannan                                   8-10            2-2

Bogalusa                                 5-6              0-4

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thomas Jefferson                    6-9             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                    5-3              0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Charles Catholic                 18-5            4-0

De La Salle                             14-5            4-0

St. James                               11-9            4-0

Donaldsonville                        10-7            0-4

Lusher                                    7-6              0-4

Haynes                                   3-12            0-4

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  13-7            3-0

Pine                                        12-9            5-1

Pope John Paul II                     6-12            4-2

Independence                         2-16-1         0-3

Amite                                     1-9              0-6

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Riverside                                 10-10          2-0

Country Day                             5-4              0-0

Patrick Taylor                           8-7              0-2

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Newman                                 11-14           4-0

Fisher                                      8-5              0-1

South Plaquemines                   4-12            0-3

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                  16-5            2-0

St. Martin’s                             9-8             1-0

Houma Christian                     3-14            1-0

West St. John                         5-7              1-1

Varnado                                 3-9             1-1

Ecole Classique                       4-3             0-2

KIPP B.T. Washington             1-6              0-2

*Ridgewood                           0-2             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Maurepas                               9-9             4-0

Runnels                                  7-7             3-0

Mount Hermon                       10-6            2-2                                             

Holden                                    9-7            2-2

Crescent City                          0-7             0-3

Kenner Discovery                    0-7             0-4

 

