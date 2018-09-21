For the past 364 days, the Destrehan Wildcats had a score to settle.
It was one year ago that the Hahnville Tigers won the annual Battle of St. Charles Parish, ending Destrehan’s six-year streak of superiority.
Friday night was about payback.
The Wildcats had control early but had to rally late to take a 28-15 victory in the long-running series between cross-river rivals.
It was the 66th meeting between the teams in this memorable series, which the Wildcats lead 41-24. The game also is recognized in the Great American Rivalry Series, which sent representatives to present a post-game trophy, as well as an MVP trophy.
The MVP award went to Destrehan running back John Emery. The Wildcats’ bellcow, a five-star Georgia commitment, rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“We’ve had a grudge since last year,” Emery said. “Coming into the game last year, we thought we had it. So we just had to do what we had to do.”
One of Emery’s touchdowns was a 54-yard pass from senior quarterback JR Blood, who passed for 109 yards and three scores. Emery’s reception started the scoring and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Carson Reider gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Hahnville rallied to take the lead on a pair of Jace Meyers field goals and a safety.
But Quinton Lewis put the Wildcats ahead for good in the third quarter with a 36-yard touchdown catch from Blood, then Emery capped the scoring with a 14-yard run with 9:33 remaining in the game.
Blood said the loss last year, combined with last week’s loss to Ehret, put his team on a mission.
“After last week, we really needed this,” Blood said. “We had to get back to the drawing board. It hurt last week. We really wanted the world to stop. I mean, when you turn around and cars are passing by like, ‘All right; the world’s still going on,’ it put us back on the drawing board real quick. Everything was working (tonight), from the run game to the pass game, so we just had to mix it up and run it down their throats.”
And though Emery held the MVP trophy, he certainly could have shared it with teammate Dontrell Smith, who nabbed two interceptions and recovered a fumble. (Smith returned one of his interceptions 49 yards for a touchdown, but it was nullified by a penalty.)
The defense held Hahnville to 160 yards of offense and forced for turnovers. Brandon Carmadelle led the Tigers with 63 yards on 20 carries, but Meyers scored both Hahnville touchdowns and finished with 61 yards. The Tigers also recorded a safety when the Wildcats were called for holding in their own end zone.
Although much ado was made about a temporary injunction that would have allowed embattled quarterback Drew Robison to play, the senior was not dressed for the game. Robison, who transferred to Hahnville from Vandebilt Catholic, has been ruled ineligible by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
“We’ve got a lot of good players on this field tonight and I thought it was a total distraction from the guys that deserve the attention,” estrehan coach Stephen Robicheaux said. “Let’s focus on these kids.”