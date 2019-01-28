John Curtis used tough defense throughout on its way to a 39-24 win against Mount Carmel Academy on Monday night.
The two teams played each other earlier this month on Jan. 10, when Mount Carmel sneaked past John Curtis for a 45-44 victory in River Ridge.
It was apparent how much Curtis wanted the rematch.
“We felt like we had a chip on our shoulders,” said Abryhia Irons, Curtis’ leading scoring.
Irons scored in a team-high 14 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“We needed our effort and defensive intensity to pick up and to get back what we lost that last game at home.”
The senior forward scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help her team close the win.
“We were fortunate to make some good subs at the end," John Curtis head coach Barbara Farris said. "Jane Wright, our junior, came in there when we were struggling at the guard position. She made some passes and got the ball where we needed to and just kind of broke some of the stagnation.”
Turnovers and missed shots forced the Cubs to play catch-up all night.
Curtis' defense was a catalyst from the start, with a pair of steals and scores by Jerkalia Jordan and Irons leading to an 8-4 lead at the end of the first.
After turning it over five times in the first quarter, Mount Carmel calmed down in the second, turning it over just once.
The Cubs (17-9) made a few tough baskets, but Irons made a quarter-ending layup for a 17-10 lead at halftime.
In the third, sophomore guard Miranda Strassel found Taylor Haggard behind the defense wide open under the goal for a layup to cut the Curtis lead to seven midway through the quarter.
Strassel finished with a team-high eight points and four rebounds.
Curtis went on a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter when Maya Washington assisted Diamond Smith on a jumper , extending the lead to 33-20.
It was a strong win, but Farris said her team needs to improve on taking care of the ball.
“The turnovers are still problematic for us, so hopefully that’s something we can build on and get better at for our next game.”
Salma Bates, who recently signed with Tulane, remained out for the game with an injury. When asked if Bates will return to the lineup soon, Farrell said, “I don’t know. It’s one of those unknowns.”
The Patriots (22-4) host Archbishop Chapelle at 5 p.m. Thursday.