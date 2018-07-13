When it came to the game of baseball, Pat O’Shea was a coach’s coach.
A master teacher, technician, motivator and molder of young men, O’Shea covered all of the bases as the longtime coach at Shaw High School.
O’Shea died Thursday at his Mandeville home following a two-year bout against cancer. He was 67 and had worked in private business since retiring as Shaw’s coach in 1994.
Even his obituary listed him by name as Patrick Steven “Coach’’ O’Shea.
“The kid was a winner,’’ said former Jesuit athletic director and head baseball coach Frank Misuraca, for whom O’Shea played as a catcher and later served as an assistant coach until departing to take the reins of Shaw’s baseball program in 1977. “Pat would do anything to beat you.
“His knowledge of the game and his desire to win were unparalleled. I don’t ever remember him making a coaching mistake. He was a technician of the game and the type of coach that you really couldn’t do without him once he was on your squad.
“He was the type of person that you had to use him. He represented the true meaning of a coach.’’
O’Shea was 26 when he arrived at Shaw’s Marrero campus in December 1976 and transformed the Eagles into an almost instant winner by directing the program to the first of three Catholic League baseball championships in his second season. Those 1978 Catholic League champions would win a state title in American Legion baseball later that summer.
Consecutive Catholic League championships would follow in 1983 and 1984 with Shaw’s prep team finishing as Class 4A state runner-up in ’83. Conmaco, the school’s Legion team, also finished as state runner-up in 1981.
“I think Pat could have managed at any level of baseball. He was just that good of a game manager,’’ said Jesuit athletic director David Moreau, one of the New Orleans area’s finest former baseball coaches, whose first coaching job out of college came under O’Shea as a Shaw junior varsity coach.
“Pat was decisive, but (his strategy) always was based on what he observed and what he believed to be true. And more often than not when he played those percentages he was right. He was just an outstanding game manager.
“My year at Shaw taught me a lot in terms of how I thought about the game and the things that I picked up from him certainly benefited me the rest of my years in coaching, there’s no question about that.’’
In addition to his 18 seasons as head coach at Shaw, O’Shea served six years as an assistant coach at Delgado Community College from 1995-2000.
“Pat was one of the best baseball strategists to coach in the city of New Orleans, to be quite honest with you,’’ said Delgado coach Joe Scheuermann. “He got his tutelage, and I know this because he told me this, from Kevin Trower and Frank Misuraca (while at Jesuit). So Pat was a very good baseball guy, as good of a game coach as there ever has been in the city.
“Pat was a very intense guy. When the game started, he wanted to win. That’s one of the reasons, I think, that we got along so well. He wanted to win and he let you know it whether it was by questioning umpires if he thought (their calls) were (hurting) him or whatever. And his players played hard for him. He was a very good friend of mine.’’
“Pat was a coach who had great impact on his players,’’ Moreau said. “I think his style was that he could tell someone what that person needed to do to get better as a ballplayer and that (advice) also was going to make that same guy better as a person.’’
“I just couldn’t beat him,’’ said Hannan athletic director Joey Hines, whose relationship with O’Shea dates to their close friendship as classmates and teammates at St. Gabriel elementary school, then as Catholic League rivals as players and finally as opposing coaches when Hines was baseball coach at De La Salle from 1984-96.
“Even when we won the Catholic League championship at De La Salle in 1988, Shaw beat us in both rounds. Pat was just an outstanding baseball coach.’’
Though gone for more than two decades, O’Shea’s impact on Shaw’s program was recognized this past March when the home first-base dugout at Winterschiedt Stadium was dedicated in honor of the program’s former coach.
“As a coach Pat really cared about his players,’’ said Bryan Lazare, a former schoolmate at Jesuit and his long-time assistant at Shaw for 16 seasons from 1977-92. “He was a hard worker. He was sort of an old school coach in certain ways. He didn’t take excuses from his players. He told them, ‘If we’re going to win, this is the way you have to do things and this is the way I expect you to do things.’ And they did it.
“Once the game started, Pat was an excellent strategist. Probably the best thing about him that rubbed off on his players more than anything else was how competitive he was. That competitiveness rubbed off on his players.’’
A 1969 graduate of Jesuit, O’Shea lettered in baseball, basketball and track and field for the Blue Jays and was awarded the Larry Gilbert Family Memorial Award for outstanding all-around varsity athlete before playing two years of college baseball at Nicholls State and then transferring and graduating from UNO.
“Pat actually was a better basketball player (as a forward) than a baseball player,’’ Hines said. “When I was a student at De La Salle and attending games, I always knew there was a good chance that there was going to be a physical battle when Jesuit came into the gym because Pat O’Shea was just a tough, hard-nosed basketball player.
“You were guaranteed that it was going to be a physical game. He was a hard-nosed catcher in baseball. When he was covering home and someone slid into the plate, you knew there was going to be contact because he was a hard-nosed, physical kid. Very physical.’’
Aside from the burning passion and desire to win, there also was a lighter side to O’Shea.
“Pat had a wonderful sense of humor and he was a great story teller,’’ Moreau said. “He always was vibrant to be around.’’
“Pat was a free-spirited guy,’’ said Scheuermann, “He enjoyed life. He always put a smile on your face. He was the kind of guy you enjoyed hanging around. He was very sincere, very professional. He had a good relationship with his players. And his players played hard for him.’’
“When they talk about people who command attention, Pat was that,’’ said Hines, who often socialized with O’Shea while in college and as young adults. “We all hung together in our group and anytime Pat was there, Pat was the center of attention.
“Pat was the one that had the stories. He was full of stories. He was going to bring excitement to the night no matter what we were doing. He was the straw that stirred the drink in the group.’’
“Pat didn’t take a lot of things seriously,’’ Lazare said. “He was the type of person who could let things go off of his back. He wasn’t going to get all hung up on certain things. He wouldn’t let things bother him.’’
“I used to bring Pat home to eat sometimes after school,’’ O’Shea’s former coach, Misuraca, recalled fondly. “And my wife would see us interact and tell me, you want to be just like Pat O’Shea when you grow up, don’t you. I said, ‘Yeah, I sure would like to be.’’’
O’Shea is survived by his wife Tammy Robinson O’Shea and children Ryan Patrick O’Shea, Katie Elizabeth O’Shea and Shannon O’Shea Martin (Jesse). O’Shea was the stepfather of Alexis Robin Gennusa and Ashley Paige Gennusa and grandfather of Ryleigh Mary Clair O’Shea.
O’Shea was the son of the late Madonna Chaput O’Shea and Laverne Francis “Dutch’’ O’Shea and brother of Cathy O. Lapeyrouse (Robbie), Kelly O’Shea Pocari, Joseph M. O’Shea (Debbie) and John T. O’Shea (Tara).
A wake for O’Shea is scheduled on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home in Covington that will be followed on Wednesday by visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at Mary Queen of Peace Church in Mandeville. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for noon followed by internment at Mandeville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of O’Shea to support the Archbishop Shaw baseball team be made in care of the Eagle Diamond Club at the school.