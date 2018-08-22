Brother Martin High School has been fined $1,000 by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after the association found the school’s football program in violation of recruiting rules.

The LHSAA sent out a release Wednesday morning about the penalties.

In addition to the $1,000 fine, head coach Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis is required to complete the LHSAA/NFHS online fundamentals of coaching course. Brother Martin is also placed on one calendar year of probation, which will conclude on Aug. 20, 2019.

The violation was reported by another LHSAA school, according to the release.

The Crusaders were found in violation of multiple LHSAA rules including

Rule 2.2.3 Number 4: The parents, guardians, or other relative of a student-athlete or other student participant in the athletic program at that school are considered school connected.

Rule 2.3.5 Number 3: It shall be a violation for any individual connected with a school to visit a school and contact a student (s) who attends a school physically located outside of the attendance zone of the school that the individual is connected for any reason without the express permission of the student’s school principal.

Rule 2.3.2-2.3.5: The mentioning, by school member, that a school’s interscholastic athletic program or facilities are better or superior to any others is a violation.

Brother Martin sent out a statement saying that it received the notification from the LHSAA via email about the penalties, but that the association has not notified the school of the specific violation.

"To this day, we have not seen the formal complaint from the other member school, the official report compiled by the LHAA compliance staff, or an explanation of how we violated each of the rules cited," Brother Martin principal Ryan Gallagher wrote.

Gallagher said the school has requested the information from the LHSAA, but has yet to get a response.

"While the assessment of penalty may appear to be minimal, we have formally appealed teh LHSAA's ruling and continue to deny any wrongdoing. At Brother Martin High School, we have always strived to follow proper protocol in regard to LHSAA rules and regulations."

Because of the plans to appeal, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine offered no further comments.

Check back with The New Orleans Advocate for more on this story.