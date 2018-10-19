It wasn’t a dominant performance. In fact, it was far from that. But no matter how you look at it, East St. John managed to do something it hadn’t done in three years on Friday: beat Hahnville.
Sean Shelby completing 14 of his 22 passing attempts for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns definitely helped the Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) get the 21-7 victory on a night that featured a litany of mistakes on both sides. Both teams combined for 17 penalties and three turnovers, but East St. John managed to take advantage of the opportunities that they were given.
The win marks the first victory over Hahnville in three years for East St. John and helped keep their slim playoff hopes alive, if only for another week. First year head coach Brandon Brown was more focused on the things his team did right than the issues they had after the game.
“I will tell you that coach Salt does an excellent job at Hahnville and their record is not an indication of the type of team they are,” he said. “They’re a very good football team that had adversity early on with Salt being suspended and the Andrew Robinson case but that’s a good football team first off.
“Hats off to them but hats off to our guys, too. We talked all week about how we hadn’t played our best football all year so I told them to come in and play a good football game tonight and we did. We made some mistakes that we have to clean up but the challenge is to always just focus on us. Let’s clean up the mistakes that we made and go out and play football and I think we just played football tonight.”
Hahnville (3-5, 1-3) simply couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half, managing just 2 first downs in the first two quarters and struggling in particular after the loss of Brandon Comardelle early in the contest. Head coach Nick Saltoformaggio was candid after the game.
“We got our butts whipped, simple as that,” he said. “When it got to be 7-0 we knew we were in trouble because the only guy we have that can score for us is 5 (Comardelle). Once he went out, it was over and it is what it is. Coach Brown has done a good job, let me say that. (East St. John) didn’t look anything like they’ve looked in the past. Unfortunately, neither did we.”
The Wildcats have a shot at the playoffs if they win out the rest of the season by beating Thibodaux and South Lafourche to close the season. Hahnville, on the other hand, appears to have gone from state runner-ups to out of the playoffs in just one season.