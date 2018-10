During the annual battle for the "Little Brown Jug" between St. Paul's and Covington on Oct. 4, former Lions football coach Jack Salter was honored with a tribute video.

One of most successful coaches in the entire state of Louisiana, Salter died last year at the age of 86. He was the grandfather of current Lions coach Greg Salter and defensive coordinator Glenn Salter. The Covington High stadium is named in his honor.

Video courtesy Rhett Crouch