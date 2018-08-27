The smile that comes over Covington High defensive coordinator Glenn Salter’s face when he's asked about Edgerrin Cooper can be seen from space.
It's easy to see why: His defense is set to be led by the 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior linebacker with tremendous talent and potential.
“(Cooper) just has that ‘it’,” Salter said. “Some kids have that it, and you can’t coach it. I wish I could take credit for his superb athleticism, but I can’t. He just has it. If he continues to progress at the rate he is going, come Signing Day 2019, he will get to pick where he wants to play college football.
"He has the chance to go down in Covington High history as one of the best linebackers to ever play here. That’s saying a lot.”
Expected to see a significant increase in playing time and duties on the field for the Lions in 2018, Cooper is coming off a sophomore season in which he registered 38 tackles to go along with a sack and pass break-up.
“The jump he has made in all aspects of his game from his sophomore year to now has been so impressive,” Salter said. “As a sophomore, we knew he was a guy athletically that we needed on the field. The problem was mentally it was hard to put him in spots. So we put him at outside linebacker where we could just stand him up and cut him loose.
"Fast forward to now, the mental understanding has been like 100 percent better. He understands the game so much better now. All the little things, he gets it now.”
Cooper said that, entering his third year of varsity football, the game has started to slow down for him.
“I have to give credit to the coaching staff for continuing to help me become the best football player that I can possibly be. I have so much of a better understanding of what they are asking me to do," he said.
"It’s like a pitcher who just needed innings. The more time you are out there and the more plays you are involved in, the easier it is to now see things before they develop and knowing your assignment. I just needed the time to get going.”
That maturation on the football field is also starting to show in terms of a leadership role on the defense.
“I always want to be a leader that guys can look to,” Cooper said. “Everybody should want to try and be a leader. For me, I am a little bit of both when it comes to leadership skills. I can be the ‘rah-rah’ fire-you-up kind of leader, but I’m also a go out and follow me on the field.”
If Cooper has the kind of year he is projected to have, the attention from colleges will start to come. That's something he is fully aware of.
“For a while, I thought I knew it was going to come,” he said. “But now, it’s like becoming a reality. Since I was a young kid, I have always dreamed about playing college football. It’s my motivation to continue to always work hard. If I can have a big year that means this team can have a big year. Then, hopefully, I will earn my chance to fulfill my dream.”