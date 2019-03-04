Lakeshore coach Steve Ceravolo admitted his team is starting to get it.
The Titans took a big step in terms of proving their coach right Monday afternoon.
Catcher J.T. Singletary had a pair of hits and Christian Westcott was impressive on the hill as Lakeshore went on the road and upset Jesuit 2-0 at a cold John Ryan Stadium on Lundi Gras afternoon.
The Titans (4-3) got things going in their first at-bat pushing across a single run on two hits. With two outs Westcott doubled and scored on an RBI single by Singletary up the middle to make it 1-0 Lakeshore.
Singletary was involved in the Titans second run as well in the fourth inning. With one out, he tripled into right field and later scored on an RBI single by first baseman Devin Weilbacher, extending the Lakeshore advantage to 2-0.
“I’ve been feeling really good at the plate lately,” Singletary said. “Just locked in. I was able to hit the ball well today and when you mix that in with an outstanding performance on the hill from (Westcott) we came away with a big win.”
Jesuit’s (7-2) best chance to score game in the sixth inning. Parker Serio was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and with one out Zack Casebonne singled. The threat was thwarted when Singletary picked off Casebonne from first base.
In arguably his best performance on the hill this season, Westcott didn’t allow a Jesuit runner to reach third base on his way to picking up the complete-game victory. He scattered four hits, hitting only two batters and striking out five, while not walking a batter.
“I’m finally starting to get healthy from a nagging hamstring injury,” he said. “Starting to feel good. Started last week with a short outing and the coaching staff showed in the confidence in me to throw today against a quality Jesuit squad. I had time to prepare and I thought everybody really played well. A good team win.”
Plagued by bad weather that has limited them to only seven games through nearly the first month of the season, Singletary said the win over the Blue Jays can be the big confidence booster for he and the rest of the Titans.
“We just beat a very good 5A team today,” he said. “You can build off of that. It shows that if you play well you can be in games against anyone. Each and every day this team continues to get closer and closer together as a unit. That’s never a bad thing.”
Brendan Berggren was the losing pitcher for the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six and not walking a batter.
