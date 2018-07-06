Summer obviously has agreed with Refuel’s Second District East champions.
Shaw’s American Legion baseball team, coming off a 7-29 high school season, continued to flex its summer muscles Friday with a 9-1 victory against the Noranda Bulldogs in the opening round of the American Legion State Tournament at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Refuel starter Jacob Mouriz and reliever Logan Pulliam combined to pitch a two-hitter with Mouriz striking out 10 and walking three in 5⅔ solid innings while shortstop Will Hayes, designated hitter Zac Delger, catcher Payton Clement, first baseman Jordan Lacava and center fielder Jace Weileman each recorded an RBI.
Mouriz (4-0) had to be replaced by Pulliam after using all but one of the 105-pitch maximum dictated by Legion Baseball. Pulliam pitched 1⅓ perfect innings of relief.
Refuel (11-3) scored seven runs in the sixth inning and eight total in its final two innings at-bats to break a 1-1 tie against Lutcher-based Noranda and record a fourth straight victory.
Refuel advanced into Saturday’s winner bracket to face Gauthier Amedee (27-2) in the second game of a 9 a.m. doubleheader that starts with De La Salle-based Best Chevrolet playing Rummel-based Deanie’s Seafood.
“It’s been fun (this summer),’’ Refuel coach Kirk Bullinger said. “That’s what baseball should be, is fun. That’s what summer should be. It wasn’t a lot of fun in the spring.
“Defense is the No. 1 reason for our turnaround. Our defense has been very, very stingy. We’ve been playing really special on defense. We pitched well all spring, but we did not catch the ball or throw the ball well.’’
Refuel played error-free versus Noranda’s Second District West runners-up while collecting 11 strikeouts from Mouriz and Pulliam and gettinging five of their eight hits in the seven-run sixth.
Hayes, a freshman transfer from Brother Martin, who was ineligible during the high school season, paced Refuel offensively, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Lacava was Refuel’s other multi-hit performer, going 2-for-3 that included a two-run single in the sixth.
“Our pitching has been great, going deep into games,’’ Mouriz said. “Our hitters are coming up with timely hits, and our defense has been phenomenal.’’
“I feel like we have a better attitude at the plate,’’ Hayes said. “We’re coming out here and having confidence. We’re aggressive at the plate while being selective.’’
Noranda (8-11) now faces an elimination game against the loser of Friday’s Game 3 pairing between the Southland Hogs and St. Landry Indians.
DEANIE’S SEAFOOD 7, ES&H 4: Left fielder Lance Johnson, shortstop Kyle Walker and right fielder Chandler Fields each delivered two-out RBI hits to highlight a four-run sixth inning that carried Rummel-based Deanies by Destrehan-based ES&H in the tournament opener.
Deanie’s (9-6) began the winning rally with none on and two outs in the top of the sixth and the scored tied at 2. Run-scoring singles by Johnson and Walker broke the tie and preceded Fields’ two-run double that supplied the eventual winning margin.
Deanie’s, Second District East runner-up, advanced into Sunday’s winners bracket pairing against De La Salle-based Best Chevrolet scheduled for 9 a.m. Best Chevrolet had an opening-day bye.
Second District West champion ES&H, 11-10, fell into an elimination game pairing against the Game 3 loser between the Southland Hogs and St. Landry Indians in Saturday’s fourth and final game.
SOUTHLAND HOGS 2, ST. LANDRY INDIANS 0: Brock Theriot struck out six and walked one in pitching a four-hit shutout to spur the Houma-based Southeast Division champions to victory in Game 3.
Southland (25-6) scored all of the runs Theriot needed in the top of the fourth inning via a RBI double from first baseman Logan Areceneaux and RBI single by catcher Dylan Trahan.
Southland does not play Sunday, having earned one of the two second-day byes in the 10-team tournament. St. Landry (9-5) faces the Noranda Bulldogs (8-11) in an elimination game in Sunday’s final pairing.
American Legion Baseball State Tournament
(At Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Friday's games
Game 1: Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 7, vs. ES&H (Destrehan) 4
Game 2: Refuel (Shaw) 9, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1
Game 3: Southland Hogs (Covenant Christian) 2, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 0
Game 4: Retif Oil (Jesuit) 13, Crowley Millers 3, 5 innings
Saturday's games
Game 5: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle), First District runner-up, 5-7, vs. Game 1 winner, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel), Second District East runner-up, 9-6, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Game 2 winner, Refuel (Shaw), Second District East champion, 11-3, vs. Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension), Southeast Division champion, 27-2, 30 minutes following Game 5
Game 7: Game 4 loser, Crowley Millers (Crowley), Southwest Division runner-up, 9-3, vs. Game 1 loser, ES&H (Destrehan), Second District West champion, 11-10, 3:30 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 8: Game 3 loser, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas), Southwest Division champion, 9-5, vs. Game 2 loser, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher), Second District West runner-up, 8-11, 30 minutes following Game 7 (elimination game)