Searching for the most daunting gauntlet in the LHSAA football playoffs?
Then look no further than the Class 4A bracket where five undefeated teams remain among the elite eight still alive.
Two of Class 4A’s five unbeatens in the state quarterfinals round are from the New Orleans Metro area: top-seeded Karr (12-0) and No. 5 Lakeshore (12-0).
A third local program, Warren Easton, though twice beaten at 9-2, is the No. 2 seed in the bracket and playing at undefeated No. 7 Northwood of Shreveport (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium.
Third-seeded St. Martinville (12-0) and No. 6 Leesville (12-0) meet in a quarterfinals pairing of unbeatens.
Karr hosts No. 9 Bastrop (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Behrman Stadium while Lakeshore faces No. 4 Neville (9-2) in Monroe.
The semifinals pairings have the Karr-Bastrop winner playing the Lakeshore-Neville victor and the Easton-Northwood winner facing the St. Martinsville-Leesville victor.
“I think this is going to be the week to show what you’ve got,’’ Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “This is going to be a good week of football in Class 4A.’’
Only one other classification or division among the nine in the LHSAA’s over-crowded football playoffs has more than two undefeated teams remaining and that would be Class 1A’s trifecta of No. 1 Oak Grove (11-0), No. 2 Haynesville (11-0) and No. 4 Logansport (10-0).
Classes 5A and 3A each have one undefeated team remaining in their quarterfinals in top-seeded West Monroe (12-0) and Iota (12-0). Class 2A has none.
Second-seeded Country Day (11-0) and No. 1 Notre Dame (11-0) are the remaining unbeatens in the Division III semifinals while top seeds John Curtis (11-0) and University (11-0) are the final undefeated teams in Divisions I and II respectively.
Gobble, gobble
Easton will celebrate Thanksgiving in New Orleans before boarding their charter buses Friday morning to drive to Shreveport to face high-scoring District 1-4A champion Northwood.
The Falcons averaged 43.5 points in 10 regular-season games and have upped that average to 50.5 points in their two playoff victories against No. 26 South Terrebonne (48-12) and No. 23 Helen Cox (53-15). Phillips scouted the Falcons live versus Helen Cox last Saturday.
“They’re bigger than they look on film and they’re good at what they do,’’ said Phillips, who scouted the Falcons live versus Helen Cox last Saturday. “They get the ball in their playmakers’ hands, which in my mind is what coaching high school football is all about. You try to take advantage of your best players’ abilities.’’
Easton will counter with a defense that has pitched two shutouts in the playoffs: 44-0 against No. 31 Rayne and 45-0 against No. 15 Breaux Bridge. The Eagles recorded two other shutouts during the regular season while allowing 149 points in nine games. Fifty-nine of those points allowed came in losses to Curtis (38-20) and Karr (21-20).
“Our seniors have been to the state semifinals three years in a row,’’ Phillips said. “So they’re a lot more focused than we have been in the past. They’re really wanting to get it done. The kids are looking forward to it. So we should be OK as long as we treat it like a business trip and not a field trip.’’
Sweet as sugar
Newman quarterback Martin Butcher was selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for October by voting of the Greater New Orleans Sports Award Selection Committee.
In four games the Greenies senior completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards and 19 touchdowns while being intercepted only twice to help Newman compile a 3-1 record.
Butcher’s top two performances came in a 35-31 District 9-2A loss to Country Day in which he completed 19 of 27 for 310 yards and five touchdowns without being intercepted and then a 41-14 district victory against Riverside in which he completed 30 of 44 for 371 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Even sweeter
Butcher and senior wide receiver Murray Calhoun continued the assault on Newman’s football record book in last week’s 31-28 victory against Calvary Baptist in Shreveport in the Division III state playoffs.
Butcher completed 19 of 29 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns with one interception to eclipse his own single-season passing yardage mark set last season. Butcher increased his season total to 2,971 yards to surpass the 2,840 he compiled last season. Butcher has completed 187 of 286 attempts good for 48 touchdowns with four interceptions.
Calhoun caught seven passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns to set a single-season receiving yardage record of 1,302. Calhoun’s performance moved him ahead of the 1,247 yards compiled by wide receiver Elbert Thomas in 2015.