Everything went right for the John Curtis girls basketball team in the first quarter Friday afternoon.
They scored the first 12 points, didn’t allow a field goal until less than a minute remained and held an 18-4 lead at the end of the period.
But then everything changed as Germantown (Pennsylvania) pulled within three points at halftime, went ahead by eight after three quarters and held on for a 52-48 victory in the semifinals of the Platinum bracket at the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Curtis coach Barbara Farris said. “They weren’t going to just let us keep beating their brains in. They made adjustments.”
Germantown increased its pressure on the ball, knowing Curtis was playing without starting guard Salma Bates, who twisted an ankle in a quarterfinal win against Warren Easton on Thursday. Germantown also focused more of its defense on Jerkaila Jordan, who scored seven of her game-high 25 points during the lopsided first quarter.
“They directed a lot of their defensive action at Jerkaila because we were doing a lot of standing around and watching her, which was good defense,” Farris said. “We weren’t moving and then our defensive intensity lagged.”
Germantown (12-0) will face the North Caddo-Thornwood (Illinois) winner in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Curtis, the defending tournament champion, is 14-4.
Elle Stauffer led Germantown (12-0) with 17 points, and Rachel Balzer added 14.
Germantown took control by matching its first-half point total as it outscored Curtis 20-9 in the third quarter.
Stauffer scored the first nine points, Maddie Vizza made a 3-pointer and Balzer made two 3-pointers as Germantown took an eight-point lead despite going scoreless for nearly the final three minutes of the period.
“I thought we got them tired,” said Germantown coach Sherri Retif, a New Orleans native who played at Tulane and was head coach at Ursuline. “We were able to run players in the whole game. When we got them tired, our ball movement helped us, and we have a variety of kids who can score. When we make the extra pass, it gets our offense going in the half-court sets.”
Balzer scored Germantown’s first eight points of the fourth quarter and the lead reached 14 before Curtis fought back.
Jordan scored Curtis’ first 10 points of the quarter and led a 12-0 run that cut the Germantown lead to 50-48 with 14 seconds left.
Stauffer made two free throws to end a 4½-minute scoring drought for Germantown and complete the scoring.
“We’ve been playing in the event for a few years now,” Retif said. “It’s nice to be in the championship game.”
Farris said Curtis’ charge at the end showed that the team wasn’t fatigued but instead had a loss of intensity during the midgame lapse.
“It’s mental,” Farris said. “What can’t change is our level of intensity regardless of the score.”
Jordan had seven points as Curtis took an 18-2 lead before Germantown scored its first field goal on Maddie Burns’ layup with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
The second quarter started much differently as Germantown scored the first 10 points, and Curtis didn’t make a field goal, scoring just on five free throws.