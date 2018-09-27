In last week's District 8-5A opener against West Jefferson, John Ehret started slowly and trailed at halftime before dominating in the second half.
Senior quarterback Travis Mumphrey, a three-year starter, didn't want that to happen this time.
Mumphrey got Ehret off to a much faster start, and the Patriots rolled to a 34-7 homecoming victory against Chalmette on Thursday at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
“We know that Chalmette is usually in the three-way battle with us and Landry-Walker in contention for the district championship,” said Mumphrey, who completed 10 of 16 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. “The coaches told us we had to get off to a much faster start this time. I missed some of my throws, but I watched the I-pad on the sideline and made the correction.”
Ehret (4-1, 2-0), No. 3 in the Advocate's Large Schools Super 10 rankings, also held the Owls (2-3, 1-1) to 186 yards, all rushing. Chalmette, which employs a Wing-T hybrid offense, attempted one pass.
“We are very familiar with them and how they run the ball,” said linebacker Donte' Starks, who has committed to LSU. “We had to make sure we were on our keys with their guards. We knew they were not going to pass much.”
The Patriots bolted to a 20-0 halftime lead behind Mumphrey's two touchdown passes and one scoring run. He was 8 of 14 for 106 yards and gained 63 yards on five carries in the half.
“It seems like we've been seeing Mumphrey for six years,” Chalmette coach Jason Tucker joked. “He's a dual-threat quarterback, but they've done a good job with him passing.
“But we didn't have a good start. Against a good team like that, you can't come out sluggish. We had success moving the ball some against a good defense, but we didn't take advantage of our opportunities.”
The Owls certainly played a part in Ehret's first-half dominance. After Chalmette's first possession, Ehret got the ball at the Owls 32 when linebacker Javonte Jones blocked a punt. Mumphrey then kept the ball around right end for a 16-yard run before completing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Pickney for a 7-0 lead at 5:32 of the first quarter.
Ehret's next possession began at its 41 after a 25-yard punt. The Patriots went 59 yards in four plays, with Mumphrey completing a 24-yard scoring pass to Pickney, who ran a post pattern. Mumphrey scrambled for a 31-yard gain on the play before the touchdown pass.
Chalmette appeared on the brink of cutting the deficit to a touchdown. Fullback Ralph Griffith broke two tackles on his way to a 40-yard run to the Ehret 20 midway of the second quarter. Then Owls advanced to the 11-yard line, but running back Brendan Hoorman was stopped for one yard on fourth-and-2.
The Patriots then drove 89 yards to Mumphrey's 2-yard keeper with seven seconds left for a 20-0 lead. Running back Damond Leonard has 37 yards on three carries on the drive, including a 10-yard gain on third-and-8, as well as a 13-yard gain a shovel pass.
Griffith gained 61 yards on seven carries in the first half. He finished with 115 yards on 15 carries.
Ehret took the second-half kickoff and drove 66 yards in three plays. Lenard, who started the drive with a 21-yard run, ended it on a 4-yard burst up the middle. The Patriots made it 34-0 at 6:06 of the quarter on a 5-yard run by Treymond Harris before Coach Marcus Scott benched Mumphrey and most of his starters.
Ehret will play Bonnabel next week, with Chalmette going against West Jefferson.