Late Tuesday night, two of the New Orleans-area’s better returners on defense announced their verbal commitments, including yet another victory for Les Miles and former Warren Easton head coach Tony Hull in the Boot.
St. Augustine incoming senior linebacker Taiwan Berryhill announced on Twitter his plans to attend Kansas on a football scholarship in a year, becoming the 21st member of the Jayhawks Class of 2020. He joins a pair of locals already committed to Kansas’ recruiting haul, including Northshore High linebacker Kershawn Fisher and Carver defensive end Khari Coleman.
The 6-foot, 200-pound versatile defender at the second level, who is ranked 32nd in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, had previously picked up more than a dozen other offers that included Indiana, Colorado State, UNLV, Tulane, Memphis, Tennessee and Nicholls State.
Rummel senior defensive back Donovan Kaufman also announced his verbal commitment on Tuesday, electing to head to Vanderbilt over his other Power Five offers from Arkansas, Boston College and Colorado. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound defensive force recorded 75 tackles, including 54 solo as a junior to go with seven sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and two return scores.
One of the leaders who propelled the Raiders to the Division I state semifinals and the state’s 35th-ranked Class of 2020 prospect had this to say on Twitter in his announcement: “Work starts with a vision, and God gave me a vision and I’m making it a reality. … I know that I am truly blessed and that there (are) even more blessings to come. We all take different roads to reach where we want to be in life, and some are better than others.”