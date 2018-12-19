Travis Mumphrey was prepared to go it alone.
Ever since he was young, since he first started playing football in the park with future teammate Jacoby Windmon, since he first realized football might be his ticket to college, Mumphrey knew he wanted to get out of Louisiana.
It was nothing personal. Growing up around New Orleans gave him an abundance of opportunities. He saw playing time as a freshman quarterback at one of the most consistently competitive football programs around, and he turned that into Division I college offers immediately following his sophomore season. Tulane was the first to jump on board, but that didn’t make a difference.
“Ever since I was younger, I wanted to leave the state of Louisiana,” he said. “I felt like there were good opportunities for adventure in other states around the country, so that’s what I’ve always been looking forward to, ever since I realized I had this with football.”
Wednesday morning along with five other John Ehret football seniors, Mumphrey signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, by far the farthest any New Orleans-area recruits have chosen to travel to pursue their college football dreams.
Or at least tied for first.
In the seat next to him, Ehret inside linebacker Jacoby Windmon linked himself to the Rebels football team for the next four years, too. The two returned just this Sunday after sharing their official visit together over the weekend. They’ve both been committed to the program for more than two months, but like the next four years of their lives, the pomp and circumstance around the visit was something they wanted to share together.
Initially, after he announced his planned commitment to the Rebels on July 5 after an offer came June 4, Mumphrey assumed the role of UNLV's New Orleans-area recruiting coordinator. Currently, the Rebels have just one Louisiana-bred player on their roster, freshman linebacker Malcolm Johnson, a Mandeville alum.
Meanwhile, both Delaware and Rhode Island have one native player on UNLV's football roster, and Hawaii already has two.
But as he prepared for the start of his senior season, he couldn’t help but notice Windmon, who took a backseast in the linebacker core with the arrival of LSU signee Donte Starks, lacked even a single offer from the smallest of schools.
So when the Rebels coaching staff offered the 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker a scholarship in early October, Mumphrey immediately took the recruiting reins – not that Windmon needed much convincing.
“We’ve built a brotherhood over the years, and it was such an easy decision knowing that I wouldn’t have to be out anywhere by myself.”
Windmon announced his commitment Oct. 1, the same day he picked up his offer, and all the sudden a dream they’d joked about over the summer looked like it may come to fruition.
Patriots coach Marcus Scott recalled his own playing days, when he grew up on the Westbank and committed to play college football at McNeese State. Already there were two players who he faced off against in junior high and got to know very well through football; both one year his senior.
“Having someone you can grow up with and understand on a different level can make all the difference,” he said.
Mumphrey took an unofficial visit earlier this summer, his first time on the west coast. The trip provided as stark a contrast to life in New Orleans as he had imagined.
“Everything is so clean out there,” he said. “Everything was so different, but all I saw were good people, nice people. It’s going to be fun.”
The pair, along with the rest of their senior class, weathered a coaching change entering their senior season and took the challenge head on, putting together a 12-game winning streak bookended by a season-opening loss and Class 5A semifinals loss to West Monroe.
In Mumphrey, Scott believes the Rebels are getting a true dual-threat quarterback who isn’t afraid to stick it out in the pocket, while Windmon brings a versatile set of skills on defense and an athleticism that could translate on offense, too.
And both agree that their comfort off the field with each other there to keep the homesickness at bay will only magnify their talents on it once they enroll and begin classes in January.
“It’ll be so much better than if just either one of us was out there,” Mumphrey said. “They treated us like family, and that’s something we were looking for.”