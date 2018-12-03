First-year coach Hunter Reid has the Covington High boys basketball team off to a 5-2 start after the Lions topped cross-parish rival Pope John Paul II 59-45 on Monday night at Hubert “Hubie” Gallagher Gymnasium in Covington.
Junior forward Reggie Gause led the way for the Lions with a game-high 27 points. Bailey Talley finished with 17.
Pope John Paul II (5-3) was led by Cody Pisciotta’s 24 points.
“It’s one of those games where you are happy to come away with the win but you realize you still have a long way to go,” Reid said. “We turned the ball over way too much and had some difficulties defensively with our switching. I also thought we came out a bit flat. But it’s like I said: It’s great to be able to work on those things and still realize you did enough to come away with the victory.”
Never trailing in the game, Covington raced out to a 14-2 lead with 3:34 to go in the first quarter. Gause had 8 points in the opening-quarter run for the Lions, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Jaguars got as close as 18-10 with under a minute to go in the first quarter on a bucket by Princeton Woods, but Covington began to put the game away early in the second quarter, going on a 9-0 run to open the period and pushing its lead to 27-10 with 4:36 to go in the half on a bucket by Gause.
The Lions put the game away for good at the opening of the third quarter, scoring the first six points out after halftime to grab a 39-14 advantage with 5:59 to go in the third period.
The Jaguars went on a run in the fourth quarter, a 13-2 spurt to cut the deficit to 50-39 with 3:43 to go before Gause was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to push the lead back to 53-39.
“I thought we would come out stronger,” Gause said, echoing his coaches’ sentiments. “We have to come out with more intensity, especially heading into this tournament. Just means we have to hit the ground hard at practice on Tuesday and get back to what we do.”
The Jaguars return to action Thursday when they hit the road to take on Northlake Christian, while Covington heads to the Baton Rouge Episcopal tournament on Thursday.