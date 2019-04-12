Baseball
Brother Martin 13, Holy Cross 2
Brother Martin 332 005—13 14 1
Holy Cross 110 000 —2 3 4
W — Brendan Bonura (6-2) L — Lance Lauve (4-3). Leaders: BROTHER MARTIN: Blaine Starring (3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs), Caden Nash (2-3, 2 RBsI, 2 s), Tre’ Morgan (2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 s); HOLY CROSS: Gavin Schulz (1-2, 2B, RBI), Luke St. Amant (1-1), Brian Broussad (1-3).
Eunice 20, Northwest 2
Eunice 726 50 — 20 17 1
Northwest 001 10 — 2 1 3
W — P. Myers. L — C. Leger. Leaders — EUNICE: D. Darbonne (3-5, 4 RBIs, 2 s), S. Deshotel (2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 s), G. Fontenot (1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 s), A. Phillips (2-4, RBI, 2 s), T. Darbonne 2-2, 2 2Bs, BB, SB, 3 s; L. Andrepont (2-2, RBI, 3 s; NORTHWEST: M. Mayo 0-2, 3 SBs, .
Eunice 5, Brusly 4
Brusly 000 130 0 — 4 4 2
Eunice 100 020 2 — 5 8 6
W — T. Darbonne. Leaders — EUNICE: A. Phillips (2-4, 2 RBIs), J. Mitchell (2-3, 2B, 2 s), T. Darbonne (1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs), G. Fontenot (1-2, 3 s), S. Deshotel (1-3, RBI), D. Darbonne (1-3).
Fisher 12, Ben Franklin 4,
Ben Franklin 030 001 0 —4 5 1
Fisher 030 441 x—12 12 1
Leaders: BEN FRANKLIN: J Wagner (2 hits); FISHER: L. Wade (2 hits, 4 RBIs)
Oberlin 12, Episcopal of Acadiana 0
Episcopal of Acadiana 000 00 — 0 1 3
Oberlin 282 0x — 12 8 0
W —N/A. L. Peloquin. L — M. Carey. Leaders — ESA: (L. Chrysler 1-1), M. Disher (0-0, BB); OBERLIN: T. Rider (3-3, 2B, RBI, 3 s), S. Rider (1-3, 3 RBIs, 3 s); A. Fontenot (1-3, RBI); K. McCleon (1-3, RBI, ), A. Reed (0-1, 2 RBIs, ).
St John 12, Central 1
Central 001 000 —1 5 1
St John 0(11) 01x—12 14 1
W — Grant Blanchard. L — Dalton Asbtum. LEADERS — ST. JOHN: Ben Future (3-4 3 RBIs); Justin RiVet (3-3, RBI); Adam Blanchard (2-3, 3 RBIs); Collin Barbe (1-3, 2 RBIs).
Nonselect softball
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(1) Sam Houston 10, (32) Covington 1
(17) Sulphur 11, (16) Dutchtown 3
(24) Captain Shreve 14, (9) Central-BR 9
(8) Walker 7, (25) East Ascension 1
(28) New Iberia (13-16) at (5) Ouachita Parish (22-9)
(12) Hahnville 10, (21) Comeaux 0
(13) West Monroe 6, (20) Acadiana 1
(4) St. Amant 8, (29) Live Oak 1
(3) Barbe 14, (30) Southwood 0
(14) Ponchatoula 15, (19) Natchitoches Central 5
(11) Pineville 6, 22) Fontainebleau 4
(6) Denham Springs 10, (27) Ruston 0
(26) Chalmette (19-8) at (7) Northshore (20-3)
(23) Destrehan 1 (10) Mandeville 0
(18) Alexandria 10, (15) Haughton 0
(2) Airline 14, (31) Zachary 0
Regional
(17) Sulphur at (1) Sam Houston
(24) Captain Shreve at (8) Walker
(12) Hahnville at (5) Ouachita Parish, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday
(13) West Monroe at (4) St. Amant, 5 p.m., Tuesday
(14) Ponchatoula at (3) Barbe, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
(11) Pineville at (6) Denham Springs
(23) Destrehan at (7) Northshore, 4 p.m., Tuesday
(18) Alexandria at (2) Airline, 5 p.m., Tuesday
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(1) Leesville 15, (32) Warren Easton 0
(16) Tioga 9, (17) Benton 8
(9) Buckeye 10, (24) Minden 2
(25) Edna Karr (8-7) at (8) Lakeshore (15-7)
(5) Franklinton 5, (28) Westgate 4
(12) Franklin Parish 15 (21) Morgan City 1
(20) Neville 10, (13) Assumption 4
(29) South Lafourche (8-12) at (4) Beau Chene (18-4)
(30) Rayne (7-18) at (3) West Ouachita (18-13)
(19) Cecilia 9, (14) Northwood-Shreveport 4
(11) DeRidder 15 (22) Huntington
(6) Grant 4, (27) South Terrebonne 3
(7) Belle Chasse 22 (26) Bastrop 1, 3 innings
(10) Lutcher 14, (23) Riverdale 4
(15) Pearl River 18, (18) Plaquemine 10
(2) North Desoto 15 (31) Ellender 0, 4 innings
Regional
(16) Tioga at (1) Leesville, 5:30 p.m., Monday
(9) Buckeye at (8) Lakeshore, 5 p.m., Monday
(12) Franklin Parish at (5) Franklinton, 5 p.m., Tuesday@
(20) Neville at (4) Beau Chene
(19) Cecilia at (3) West Ouachita
(11) DeRidder at (6) Grant, 6 p.m. Tuesday
(10) Lutcher at (7) Belle Chasse
(15) Pearl River at (2) North DeSoto, 4 p.m. Tuesday
Class 3A
Bidistrict
(1) Brusly 20, (32) Wossman 0
(16) St. James 10, (17) West Feliciana 6
(24) Patterson 4, (9) Iota 2
(8) South Beauregard 15, (25) Baker 0
(5) Kaplan 18, (28) Avoyelles 0
(12) Pine Prairie 12, (21) Union Parish 2
(20) Church Point 5, (13) Iowa 1
(4) Crowley 10, (29) Marksville 0
(3) Caldwell Parish 14, (30) Bolton 0
(14) Jena 10, (19) Westlake 8
(11) Albany 12, (22) Eunice 0
(6) Erath 21, (27) Carroll 0
(7) Mamou 11, (26) Port Barre 2
(10) Sterlington 3, (23) Jewel Sumner 2
(18) Berwick 5, (15) North Webster 3
(2) North Vermilion 12, (31) Loranger 0
Regional
(16) St. James at (1) Brusly, 6 p.m. Tuesday
(24) Patterson at (8) South Beauregard
(12) Pine Prairie at (5) Kaplan
(20) Church Point at (4) Crowley, 6 p.m. Monday
(14) Jena at (3) Caldwell Parish
(11) Albany at (6) Erath
(10) Sterlington at (7) Mamou
(18) Berwick at (2) North Vermilion, 4 p.m. Tuesday
Class 2A
Bidistrict
(1) Many 19, (32) DeQuincy 9
(16) Delcambre 12, (17) South Plaquemines 2
(9) Rapides 10, (24) Mansfield 0
(8) D’Arbonne Woods Charter 23, (25) Red River 4
(5) Rosepine 15, (28) Lakeview 0
(12) Bunkie 11, (21) North Caddo 1
(13) French Settlement 4, (20) Winnfield 3
(4) Kinder 16, (29) Welsh 1
(3) Mangham 15, (30) Port Allen 0
(14) Lakeside 4, (19) Vidalia 0
(11) Fisher 6, (22) Springfield 5
(6) Loreauville 22 (27) Lake Arthur 8
(7) Avoyelles Public Charter 14, (26) Pine 4
(10) Pickering 14, (23) Beekman Charter 4
(15) Ville Platte 10, (18) Delhi Charter 0
(2) Doyle 10, (31) East Beauregard 1
Regional
(16) Delcambe at (1) Many, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
(9) Rapides at (8) D’Arbonne Woods Charter
(12) Bunkie at (5) Rosepine
(13) French Settlement at (4) Kinder
(14) Lakeside at (3) Mangham, 5:30 p.m. Monday
(11) Fisher at (6) Loreauville
(10) Pickering at (7) Avoyelles Public Charter, 4 p.m.Tuesday@
(15) Ville Platte at (2) Doyle, 5:30 p.m. Monday
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(1) LaSalle (22-5) BYE
(16) Northwood-Lena 19, (17) Jonesboro-Hodge 7
(9) Grand Lake (10-12) BYE
(8) Oberlin (10-13) BYE
(5) Delta Charter (8-15) BYE
(12) Block 17, (21) White Castle 0
(20) West St. John (4-6) at (13) Ringgold (8-13)
(4) Logansport (21-10) BYE
(3) Montgomery (23-9) BYE
(11) Merryville 7, (22) Varnado 0
(6) Gueydan (10-12) BYE
(7) Slaughter Community Charter (11-9) BYE
(23) Lincoln Prep (1-12) at (10) East Iberville (9-8)
(15) Centerville 21, (18) Haynesville 3
(2) Oak Grove (18-9) BYE
(14) South Cameron 17, (19) Delhi 0
Class B
Bidistrict
(1) Holden (25-5) BYE
(17) Monterey 4, (16) Lacassine 2
(24) Negreet (8-14) at (9) Oak Hill (12-9), 6 p.m. Friday
(8) Stanley 13, (25) Fairview 3
(5) Maurepas (14-11) BYE
(12) Bell City 4, (21) Glenmora 3
(13) Quitman 10, (20) Hicks 0
(4) Zwolle (18-3) BYE
(3) Forest (16-12) BYE
(14) Converse 11, (19) Doyline 1
(11) Pitkin 6, (22) Elizabeth 5
(6) Florien 16, (27) Hornbeck 1
(7) Choudrant 17, (26) Kenner Discovery 0
(10) Weston 11, (23) Anacoco 1
(18) Mt. Hermon 13, (15) Simsboro 2
(2) Castor (20-4) BYE
Class C
Regional
(16) Phoenix (2-4) at (1) Plainview (17-8)
(9) Kilbourne (10-16) at (8) Summerfield (8-16)
(12) Starks (6-11) at (5) Georgetown (11-9)
(13) Simpson (4-16) at (4) Evans (17-7-1)
(14) Reeves (6-16) at (3) Saline (16-7)
(11) Ebarb (7-8) at (6) Harrisonburg (9-15)
(10) Downsville (8-17) at (7) Hackberry (10-8)
(2) Calvin 18, (15) Dodson 0
Select softball
Division I
Quarterfinals
(1) Dominican has a BYE
(5) Byrd, C.E. vs. (4) Evangel Christian
(3) Mount Carmel vs. (6) St. Joseph’s
(7) Chapelle at (2) John Curtis, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Division II
Regionals
(16) Cabrini at (1) Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m. Tuesday
(9) St. Louis at (8) Academy of Our Lady
(12) U-High at (5) Thomas Jefferson
(13) E.D. White at (4) De La Salle, at JPRD Complex, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
(14) St. Scholastica at (3) Haynes
(11) Vandebilt Catholic at (6) St. Thomas More
(10) Teurlings Catholic at (7) St. Charles, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
(15) Lusher Charter at (2) Archbishop Hannan, at Coquille Park (Field 4), 5 p.m. Monday
Division III
Regionals
Games must be played by April 17
(1) Notre Dame has a BYE
(9) Episcopal at (8) Ascension Episcopal, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
(12) Dunham at (5) Catholic New Iberia
(13) Pope John Paul II at (4) Riverside Academy
(5) St. Katharine Drexel at (3) Holy Savior Menard
(6) Northlake Christian 8, (11) St. Thomas Aquinas 7
(10) Country Day 9, (7) Patrick Taylor 5
(2) Calvary Baptist has a BYE
Division IV
Regionals
Games must be played by April 17
((1) Ouachita Christian 12, (16) Houma Christian 0
(9) Vermilion Catholic at (8) Central Catholic
(12) St. Frederick at (5) St. Mary’s
(13) Sacred Heart at (4) Ascension Christian
(14) False River at (3) Cedar Creek, 4:30 p.m. Monday
(6) Lafayette Christian 6, (11) University Academy of Central Louisiana 5
(10) St. John at (7) Ascension Catholic
(15) St. Edmund at (2) Catholic-PC
Division V
Quarterfinals
(1) Claiborne Christian has a BYE
(4) nels vs. (5) St. Joseph’s Plaucheville
(6) Grace Christian at (3) Family Community
(7) Family Christian at (2) Northside Christian, 4:30 p.m. Friday
Track and field
BRPT ST. Amant meet
ning events
Boys
Team scores: 1. Zachary 161, 2. St. Amant 110, 3. West Feliciano 81.50, 4. Dutchtown 69.50, 5. Lutcher 48.50, 6. Denham Springs 47.50, 7. Donaldsonville 32, 7. East Ascension 32, 9. U-High 7.
ning events
100: 1. Kam Jackson, WFHS, 10.53; 2. Christian Bell, Donaldsonville, 10.73; 3. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.92.
200: 1. Kam Jackson, West Felicia, 21.22; Sean Burrell, Zachary, 21.42; 3. Christian Bell, Donaldsonville, 22.02.
400: 1. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 51.09; 2. Trey Cambre, Denham Springs, 51.92; 3. Olonzo Jackson, West Felicia, 52.28.
800: 1. Keiante Lazard, Zachary, 2:02.97; 2. Colin Ducote, Dutchtown, 2:03.00; 3. Shawn Jones, University Lab, 2:04.44.
1,600: 1. Ethan Viso, St. Amant, 5:02.42; 2. Henry Donaldson, Dutchtown, 5:04.00; 3. Aiden Clouatre, St. Amant, 5:05.07.
3,200: 1. Wyatt Barbe, West Felicia, 10:41.59; 2. Israel Landaverde, Denham Springs, 11:04.22; 3. Ethan Viso, St. Amant, 11:04.94.
110 hurdles: 1. L’Jean Mckneely, Zachary, 14.67; 2. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 14.69; 3. Braddock Lord, Dutchtown, 15.35.
300 hurdles: 1. L’Jean Mckneely, Zachary, 42.00; 2. Cameron Hollies, St. Amant, 42.80; 3. Jaden Thymes, Zachary, 43.26.
4x100 relay: 1. Zachary, 42.07; 2. Dutchtown, 42.41; 3. WFHS, 42.99.
4x200 relay: 1. Zachary, 1:29.60; 2. Dutchtown, 1:32.02; 3. WFHS , 1:32.14.
4x400 relay: 1. Zachary, 3:32.72; 2. St. Amant , 3:36.09; 3. Denham Springs, 3:42.15.
4x800 relay: 1. Zachary, 8:49.68; 2. St. Amant, 9:16.45. 3. Dutchtown.
Field events
High jump: 1. Chaun Moore, Zachary, 6-4; 2. Cleaned Moller, Donaldsonville, 5-10; 3. EJ Burgess, Denham Springs, 5-8; 3. Adam Allen, East Ascension, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Aiden Holland, WFHS, 13-7; 2. Logan Stevens, St. Amant, 12-0; 3. Reid Bodin, Lutcher, 11-6.
Long jump: 1. Dajon Brown, Lutcher, 22-6; 2. Kendall Cleveland, Zachary, 22-1.50; 3. Jace Cazabat, West Felicia, 21-7.50.
Triple jump: 1. W’Juanterius Rodrique, St. Amant, 43-5½; 2. Jace Cazabat, WFHS, 43-4; 3. Adrian Butler, Lutcher, 43-1.
Shot put: 1. Beau Gremillion, St. Amant, 49-3; 2. Deshon Hall, East Ascension, 48-4; 2. Kolby Matthews, Zachary, 46-0.
Discus: 1. Kolby Matthews, Zachary, 141-11; 2. Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 141-7; 3. Trent Hughes, Dutchtown, 138-5.
Javelin: 1. Collin Parent, St. Amant, 166-6; 2. Landon Brou, Denham Springs, 156-6; 3. Haven Bruce, St. Amant, 148-2.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Zachary 208, 2. West Feliciana 105, 3. Dutchtown 62, 4. Donaldsonville 55, 5. University Lab 54, 6. St. Amant 45, 7. Lutcher 31, 8. Denham Springs 27.
100: 1. Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 14.27; 2. Kayla Clifton, Zachary, 12.67; 3. L'Nysia Johnson, Donaldsonville, 12.89.
200: 1. Indya Jackson, Zachary, 25.24; 2. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 26.07; 3. Paige Johnson, West Feliciana, 27.29.
400: 1. Indya Jackson, Zachary, 57.75; 2. Monet McDaniels, Zachary, 1:02.47; 3. Megan Rodgers, Denham Springs, 1:02.49.
800: 1. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 2:31.00; 2. Simone Mixon, Dutchtown, 2:33.0; 3. Katy McDonald, Zachary, 2:38.52.
1600: 1. Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, 5:40.00; 2. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 6:07.00; 3. Adley Bunch, Zachary, 6:18.00.
3200: 1. Kelly Goff, West Felicia, 12:02.40; 2. Marien Richardson, University Lab, 12:58.94; 3. Katherine Thomas, University Lab, 13:08.47.
100 Hurdles: 1. Kennedy London, West Felicia, 14.91; 2. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 15.06; 3. Regan West, St. Amant, 15.81.
300 Hurdles: 1. Regan West, St. Amant, 46.31; 2. Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 49.68; 3. Ja'Koyia Miller, Lutcher, 50.20.
4x100 Relay: 1. Zachary 'A': Kelsey White, Indya Jackson, Monet McDaniels, Kayla Clifton, 48.73; 2. Donaldsonville 'A': Rayna Jones, Tia Richard, Keiro Deza Johnson, L'Nysa Johnson, 51.03; 3. University Lab 'A': Sandlin Moore, Marissa Walker, Rohnny Haliburton, Kennedi Brooks, 52.43.
4x200 Relay: 1. Zachary 'A': Monet McDaniels, Indya Jackson, Kelsey White, Kayla Clifton, 1:43.95; 2. University Lab 'A': Sandlin Moore, Marissa Walker, Rohnny Haliburton, Kennedi Brooks, 1:51.03; 3. Donaldsonville 'A': Bria Jackson, Saniya Batiste, Keiro Deza Johnson, Rayna Jones, 1:52.05.
4x400 Relay: 1. Zachary 'A': Monet McDaniels, Carrington Green, Cirsten Brown, Zoa Adams, 4:10.00; 2. Lutcher 'A': Hayley Brumfield, Jaleah Lafargue, Alyssia Arriago, Tyeisha Collins, 4:32.24.; 3. University Lab 'A': 1. Blythe Eldered, Emma Pennington, Haley Ginn, Colleen Temple, 4:40.67.
Girls 4x800 Relay: 1. West Feliciana 'A': Kelly Goff, Emma Temple, Samantha Ponzo, Mathilde Fox-Smith, 10:28.64; 2. Zachary 'A': Ashlyn Davis, Tameron Turner, Cirsten Brown, Katy McDonald, 10:30.61; 3. Dutchtown 'A': Kaylee Braud, Phoebe Poche, Grace Springs, Simone Mixon, 10:51.28.
High Jump: 1. Nya Lewis, Zachary. 5-01.00; 2. Destiny Graves, 4-10.00; 3. Kennedi Brooks, University Lab, J4-10.00.
Pole Vault: 1. Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 11-06.00; 2. Sarah Braud, St. Amant, 11-00.00.
Long Jump: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-00.00; 2. Kennedy London, West Felicia, 17-03.50; 3. Kennedi Brooks, University Lab, 16-05.00.
Triple Jump: 1. Orsciana Bear, Zachary, 39-08.00; 2. Taylor Simmons, St. Amant, 34-04.00; 3. Daelyn Weaver, West Felicia, 33-09.50.
Shot Put: 1. Micah Taylor, Zachary, 37-03.00; 2. A'Neseya Dunn, Zachary, 36-05.00; 3. Jalair Johnson, Donaldsonville, 31-11.00.
Discus: 1. Micah Taylor, Zachary, 99-10; 2. Jenia Johnson, Donaldsonville, 97-07; 3. Brooke Stewart, St. Amant, 93-00.
Javelin: 1. A'Neseya Dunn, Zachary, 106-00; 2. Cailey Aucoin, Denham Springs, 105-04; 3. Destiny Carter, West Felicia, 93-10.
Westside Relays
At Port Allen
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Brusly, 137. 2. Port Allen, 113. 3. Dunham, 76. 4. Northeast, 71. 5. Central, 48. 6. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 33. 7. Avoyelles, 30. 8. Thrive Academy, 10.
Track events
100: 1. Dyamond Cowen, Northeast, 12.64. 2. Troyanna Pichon, Catholic Pointe Coupee, 12.91. 3. Erica Green, Northeast, 13.20
200: 1. Ta’la Spates, Brusly, 24.53. 2. Megan Williams, Brusly, 25.93. 3. Dyamond Cowen, Northeast, 26.75
400: 1. Mackenzie Jenkins, Brusly, 1:01.00. 2. Taylor Dotson, Port Allen, 1:03.00. 3. Jhikeria Brown, Northeast, 1:07.00
800: 1. Riley Ries, Dunham, 2:39.78. 2. Traneicia Duncan, Brusly, 2:47.74. 3. Aniyah Lagarde, Brusly, 2:53.59
1600: 1. Jenna Smith, Catholic Pointe Coupee, 6:23.00. 2. Lilly Fagan, Dunham, 6:25.00. 3. Molly Coast, Dunham, 6:32.00
3200: 1. Lilly Fagan, Dunham, 14:10.35
100 Hurdles: 1. Leah Dupre, Brusly, 17.00. 2. Corrine Heyl, Central Baton Rouge, 17.10. 3. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 18.00
300 Hurdles: 1. Sophie Moreaux, Dunham, 47.83. 2. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 51.10. 3. Nicole Trower, Avoyelles, 51.44
4x100 relay: 1. Brusly, 49.63. 2. Port Allen, 50.78. 3. Northeast, 52.08
4x200 relay: 1. Port Allen, 1:49.00. 2. Northeast, 1:51.00. 3. Avoyelles, 1:53.00
4x400 relay: 1. Port Allen, 4:31.09. 2. Central, 4:36.66. 3. Northeast, 4:37.78
Field events
High Jump: 1. Destiny Turner, Northeast, 4-6. 2. Makaila Grevenberg, Northeast, 4-4. 3. Derneisha Johnson, Brusly, 4-4
Pole Vault: 1. Hannah Pedigo, Brusly, 10-0. 2. Hannah Erikson, Dunham, 6-0. 3. Raven Murphy, Port Allen, 5-6
Long Jump: 1. Jashyree Bell, Brusly, 14-0. 2. Keona Jones, Avoyelles, 13-4.75. 3. Raven Murphy, Port Allen, 13-4.50
Triple Jump: 1. Myla Edwards, Brusly, 35-03.25. 2. Allyssa Miller, Port Allen, 30-04.75. 3. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 29-09.0
Shot Put: 1. Emily Nichols, Port Allen, 34-11. 2. Jalen Davis, Thrive Acad. 34-7. 3. Rickia Lenoir, Port Allen, 34-5.50
Discus: 1. Emily Nichols, Port Allen, 121-09. 2. Olivia Beauvais, Catholic-PC, 92-4. 3. Rickia Lenoir, Port Allen, 80-2.
Javelin: 1. Tiara Jones, Port Allen, 92-05. 2. Michaela Fennell, Dunham, 89-04. 3. Karla Kimber, Port Allen, 86-05.
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Port Allen, 186. 2. Northeast, 204. 3. Brusly, 79. 4. Central, 43. 5. Brusly, 37. 6. Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 20. 7. Livonia, 17. 8. Thrive Academy, 10. 9. Avoyelles, 8. 10. St. John, 7.
Track events
100: 1. Marcus Joseph, Port Allen, 11.28. 2. Mekyle Franklin, Port Allen, 11.48. 3. Demetrick Leonard, Livonia, 11.59.
200: 1. Mekyle Franklin, Port Allen, 22.95. 2. Jascent Scott, Northeast, 22.96. 3. Elijah Clyde, Dunham, 23.84.
400: 1. Ke’Shawn Henderson, Port Allen, 55.96. 2. Cortez Sheppard, Northeast, 56.29. 3. Lakelvin Batiste, Port Allen, 56.86.
800: 1. Cameron Decoteau, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 2:18.00. 2. Jeremiah Dehon, Port Allen, 2:19.00. 3. Darrion Jones, Northeast, 2:20.28.
1600: 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 4:54.00. 2. Logan Adams, Central, 5:07.00. 3. Ivory Gipson, Northeast, 5:25.00.
3200: 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 11:40.51. 2. Parker King, Dunham, 12:14.82. 3. Holden Larimore, Livonia, 13:02.91.
110 hurdles: 1. Trey Green, Northeast, 16.00. 2. Tyran Williams, Port Allen, 16.05. 3. Kalvin Skelton, Brusly, 16.06.
300 hurdles: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 45.17. 2. Tyran Williams, Port Allen, 45.91. 3. Clayton Fair, Dunham, 46.68.
4x100 relay: 1. Northeast, 43.92. 2. Port Allen, 43.95. 3. Central, 45.27.
4x200 relay: 1. Northeast, 1:30.00. 2. Port Allen, 1:31.00. 3. Central, 1:34.00.
4x400 relay: 1. Port Allen, 3:43.33. 2. Northeast, 3:56.29. 3. Central, 3:57.25.
Field events
High jump: 1. Gerrod Franklin, Port Allen, 6-02. 2. Gabriel Meyer, Central, 6-02. 3. Jamarius Snowden, Northeast, 5-10. 3. Julian Jarvis, Port Allen, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Richard LeBlanc, Brusly, 10-06. 2. Garrett Coates, Dunham, 8-06. 3. Elijah Bryant, Brusly, 8-00. 3. Thaddus Harrison, Port Allen, 8-00. 3. Jaross Battiste, Port Allen, 8-00.
Long jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 21-6.50. 2. Tyvion Wicker, Northeast, 20-9. 3. Jacolby Gordon, Northeast, 19-01.
Triple jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 45-2. 2. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 40-11.50. 3. Jacolby Gordon, Northeast, 40-4.
Shot put: 1. Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 49-7.50. 2. Keith Jordan, Thrive Academy, 42-7. 3. Tayvis Moore, Port Allen, 41-0.
Discus: 1. Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 154-9. 2. Quoshane Kelly, Northeast, 131-2.50. 3. Devin Romig, St. John, 117-08.
Javelin: 1. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 158-00. 2. Derrick Edwards, Northeast, 149-00. 3. Jordan Antione, Port Allen, 140-02.