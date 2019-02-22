Wrestling has been a mainstay in the Frost household as far back as the three brothers can remember.
“It’s kind of like survival of the fittest. If you want it, you’re going to have to wrestle for it,” said Cameron Frost, a senior 170-pound wrestler at Holy Cross and eldest of the three. “It’s always like two-on-one.”
Cameron’s twin younger brothers, Evan and Jacob, are freshmen at Holy Cross and also on the Tigers wrestling team.
The group of brothers and their coach say it’s their competitive nature — from wrestling in the house, to practicing on the mats and filming and coaching each other up on the sidelines — that helped guide them all the way to the Louisiana state wrestling tournament this year.
“I remember one time, it was two weeks before state. Jacob was like, ‘I beat you by six points.’ Evan was like, ‘no it’s only three,’ ” Cameron said. “The whole car ride home, they said it until they got inside and put their bags down and were finally like 'Whatever, it doesn’t matter.' The whole car ride just arguing over three points.”
“At practice, things can get pretty heated, while we’re going,” said Evan, who wrestles at 106 pounds.
For first-year coach Nick Michael, he said the brothers set a high expectation on one another, and it shows in the way they practice and push each other every day.
“There’s no easy days off. If you take an easy day, your brothers are going to call you out on it,” said Michael, who graduated from Holy Cross in 2012 and is a four-time Louisiana state champion at 145 and 152 pounds.
“You don’t want to be the one brother that gets called out for taking an easy day when the other two are working hard, because it’s not like you get to walk away at the end of wrestling practice. You go home and you live with them.”
In addition to living in the same house, attending the same school and wrestling on the same team, these brothers share another thing that sets them apart — all three are Division I wrestling state champions.
According to the LHSAA, the Frosts were not only the first trio of brothers to make it to their respective championship finals in the same year, but the first to claim individual titles in that tournament.
As their coach, one image stuck out to Michael about that historic day at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City on Feb. 9.
“You have Evan wrestling and you see Jacob warming up on the mat and you see Cameron on the side and he’s filming and yelling,” Michael said. “It’s just that whole brotherhood with them that’s pushing each one of them to get better.”
Being the first Frost brother wrestling in the final, Evan wanted to set the tone.
“I’m not really thinking that much. I just know that I have three other (teammates) following me, and I have to set the bar and get them hyped up,” he said.
Evan went on to win in a 7-3 decision, claiming the 106-pound title, with Jacob set to wrestle immediately after in the 113-pound final.
He followed Evan’s performance with a 5-0 decision of his own, making it back-to-back championship wins for the twins.
“I was down there on the floor. Moving with them, tensing up," Cameron said. "It was really exciting for me having them both going back-to-back."
Then the brothers played the waiting game, as the oldest Frost brother waited to wrestle eight matches later in the 170-pound final.
“It just kind of builds up. Evan wins. He goes out there and does his job. Jacob wins and does his job and then it’s just like, you just have to go and perform," Cameron said. "It kind of just gives you a good mindset going into the match."
But he didn’t deny that the wait was completely stress-free.
Just before Cameron's match, the LHSAA announced that it was the first time three brothers had been in the finals in the same meet.
“I was like, ‘Come on, you’re going to try and jinx me here'," he said. "(I was) on the mat in my singlet, ready to wrestle."
On top of that, the eldest Frost brother was wrestling a familiar foe he struggled with earlier in the year: St. Amant senior Hunter Hawkins.
“It was a wild experience from my perspective," the Holy Cross coach said. "I’ve been around wrestling a long time and I know that one of the hardest things in wrestling is to beat the same guy in multiple matches. There’s kind of a repetition that comes about with that."
“(Cameron) wrestled (Hawkins) three times before that, and he lost to him all three times," Jacob said. "Most people were just expecting him to lose, but the third period comes, and everyone’s on their feet making the countdown, just clapping."
“A lot of people doubted him,” Evan added.
Cameron eventually sealed the three-peat for his brothers with an 8-4 decision win.
He said it took weeks of working specific positions and scenarios with his training partner and fellow senior, Caden Mumme, who won a 182-pound state title of his own, to help him win.
“For him to come out and execute like that, it can’t help but give you a sense of pride," Michael said. "What amounts to my first year as a head coach and we get three brothers in the state championship, winning state titles. Then we go on to our fourth guy who wins a state title as well."
“I don’t know what to say. You can’t help but feel good about that. You go four-for-four in the state finals. It’s a lot of momentum to build on for next year. It’s great for these guys because they’re going to build a legacy.”
After graduating from Holy Cross in the spring, Cameron plans on wrestling in college and is currently waiting to hear back from the Coast Guard Academy.
As for the twins, they’re excited about what their wrestling future at Holy Cross holds.
“The potential that we have in these next years, we just have to keep training,” Jacob said.
“If we just keep working hard, keep doing what we’re doing, even more success will come,” Evan added.
That excitement for the future made it very difficult to heed their coach's wish and take some time off after clinching their state titles.
“I was trying to kick everyone out of the wrestling room for a week to kind of reboot and recover," Michael said. "They’re running two-a-days when I’m trying to kick everyone out of the room and lock the doors.
“So, if we keep that up, and we start growing and we start getting stronger, it’s where it’s going to be. We’re going to be better than everybody else, and they should be terrified because you have two freshman state champs, and they have three more years.”
Michael plans on sending the twins to AAU wrestling tournaments outside the state to compete against nationally ranked wrestlers from across the country.
He also foresees the Frost name lining the wall of champions in the Holy Cross wrestling room and has goals of getting the two nationally ranked, growing the Holy Cross program and putting Louisiana wrestling on the map.
For Cameron, he’s just excited to see where the twins end up and how they will carry on the Frost wrestling legacy at Holy Cross for years to come.
“It’s more of just being proud of where they’re at, because I know if they just keep working at the same pace, they’re going to be good, but they’re not," he said. "They’re going to go harder and harder and harder. So, I know they’re just going to get even better.
“Me leaving off as a state champ, I can still hold that on them, not leaving as a runner up. I still have that on them.”