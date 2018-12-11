Tommy Henry, former commissioner of LHSAA, third from right, presented a plaque honoring Bill Curl to Curl's wife, Carolyn Curl, during halftime of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. From left, are: Debbie Eutsler, lower school principal at John Curtis School; Bill Curl's grandson Andrew Curl, wife Carolyn Curl, son Rocky Curl, son Scott Curl, Tommy Henry, daughter-in-lawJenny Curl and granddaughter Charlotte Curl.