“I did not want to be a bigot.’’
Former LHSAA Commissioner Tommy Henry never has been one to bite his tongue as those words illustrate.
Henry was in New Orleans this past weekend to attend the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome where he took time to reiterate his displeasure with the now 6-year-old decision by the association he directed for 24 years to split public and private schools into separate championships classes and divisions.
The cultural apartheid vote by LHSAA principals in 2013 still pains Henry whose tenure as the most successful commissioner in association history was celebrated one year following his 2007 retirement by induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
An Alexandria native, Henry played sports and graduated from Bolton High School before attending Northwestern State before beginning a teaching and coaching career at Bossier High from 1963 to 1975 that preceded his move to the LHSAA in 1976.
“I did not like the split,’’ said Henry, who fended off two such proposals as LHSAA commissioner, with the second coming in the early 2000’s when he is remembered fondly for an impassioned plea to the membership stating that, “We cannot pass this. Because if we do, we will become like two ships at sea passing in the night.’’
Those words had fallen on deaf ears by January 2013 when Henry’s worst fears were realized by a LHSAA vote of 206-119 in favor of a split.
“We had two attempts to split when I was there. I opposed both of them and they didn’t happen,’’ Henry said. “And (now) you look at what’s happened. I could see something like what’s going on now taking place.
“Public schools principals (then) would say to me, ‘Tommy, you went to public school, you coached in a public school. Why are you against this?’ I told them, ‘Well, this is me and you can get mad if you want to, but I did not want to look in the mirror and see a bigot. Because this is what this (split) is. This is bigotry.
“It’s a small form of what Hitler tried to do. He tried to eliminate a group of people that he didn’t want to be around.’’
By separating public and private schools, Henry said, “You’re eliminating a group of schools that you don’t want to compete against. In doing this you’re segregating them and you’re discriminating against them.
“You’re making (Class) 3A schools play against 4A schools in the private schools. You’re not doing that in the public sector. They wouldn’t stand for that.
“I said, ‘I don’t want to be a bigot. And while I’m commissioner, I don’t want us to teach kids that bigotry, segregation and discrimination are acceptable. And that’s what we’d be doing with this.’
“That’s what they’re doing now. They’ve taught our kids that it’s all right to segregate schools for state championship purposes and discriminate against them. So, I’m not happy about that. I’m disappointed in the LHSAA.’’
Sadly, Henry said, “There’s no true state champion. I don’t care what (split proponents) say. There are division champions and class champions. But there’s no real state champion.’’
Classic attendance
A crowd of 28,043 on Saturday boosted the three-day attendance for Prep Classic to 58,131, the LHSAA announced.
No small fete
LHSAA marketing director Mitch Small is retiring at the end of the school year following 28 years on the job, Bonine announced Saturday on the field during halftime of the Class 4A state championship between Karr and Warren Easton.
While Small’s three decades of marketing of high school sports in the state have been considerable, he probably is best recognized for his booming voice in handling introductions and post-game awards at the Prep Classic.
“I’ve gotten so many texts and calls wishing me well,’’ Small said Saturday. “It really means a lot for so many people to be thinking of me. It’s humbling.’’
Schedule change
McDonogh 35 and KIPP Renaissance have switched dates and sites for their boys basketball game to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McDonogh 35 gym, McDonogh 35 coach and athletic director Kevin Sanders said. The game had been scheduled for Friday at KIPP Renaissance.
End of an era?
A proposal has been authored by Teurlings Catholic Principal Mike Boyer that would remove select school championship football games from the Prep Classic schedule in the Superdome in football and stage those finals at college stadiums near the highest-seeded schools.
The proposal, which would remove the four Division championships from the Prep Classic, is designed to save money for member schools and the LHSAA in addition to likely serving as a financial bonanza given that the association could pare its three-day expenses at the Superdome by one day.
Given that select private schools have a bye when the non-select public schools are staging their semifinals, the Division I, II, III and IV championships could be played the weekend before the Prep Classic to avoid a conflict with the LHSAA’s showcase event.
“I understand where people who like that idea are coming from,’’ John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said diplomatically when asked about the proposal following his team’s victory against University in the Division I title game that kicked off at noon Saturday before a less than overwhelming audience. “No one wants to play a title game at noon. There are costs that go with putting on an event like this. I hope a compromise is out there somewhere.’’