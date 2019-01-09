It wasn’t easy, but the Sophie B. Wright Warriors picked up a quality nondistrict victory on the road Wednesday night.
Wright defeated Salmen 62-51 in Slidell to run its record to 21-3.
Gregory Hammond the Warriors with 19 points; Damiree Burns added 16 and Charlie Russell 12.
Rashawn Gallapsy led Salmen with 16 points. Tahj Jackson had 12, Jaylen Williams 11 and Devon Lizana 10.
Sophie B. Wright never trailed in the first half, getting back-to-back 3-pointers by Hammond and Dandrick Green.
Trailing 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, Salmen opened the second quarter with an 8-4 spurt to cut the deficit to 22-18 with 3:24 left on a basket by Williams.
Back-to-back field goals by Gallapsy two minutes later got the Spartans as close as 24-22 with 1:14 remaining before the Warriors scored five unanswered points to push the lead to 29-22.
Wright led 29-24 at halftime.
Salmen opened the second half on a 9-2 run and took a 33-31 lead with 4:57 to go on a 3-pointer by Jaylen Williams. The Spartans' lead grew to 41-37 on a bucket by Gallaspy late in the third period.
The Warriors responded with a 6-0 run to take the lead for good on Jerome Anthony's basket with 1:30 left in the third period.
“We knew this was going to be a battle because we were taking on a quality Salmen program that has been to the Top 28 many times,” Burns said. “They have a Hall of Fame coach in Jay Carlin and they play like a very well-coached team.
“Give Salmen credit, they went on their run and played well. But I thought once they got that lead in the third period that was the wake-up call that we needed, and we turned it on. We came out slow early, but we turned it on when it was required.”
The Warriors return to action Friday at home against Peabody while Salmen (13-7) travels to Ben Franklin on Tuesday.
Note
Salmen saw its six-game winning streak end. . ... Carlin, the winningest basketball coach in St. Tammany Parish history, remains three games shy of the 900-career mark with 897.