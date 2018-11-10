Facing Chapelle for the fourth time this season, the Mount Carmel Cubs knew what to expect. And given how past four years, you’d think they’d have expected the end result to be the same as usual: another state championship.
The first-seeded Cubs were dominant throughout the entire game, being led by MVP Ellie Holzman who picked up 22 kills to match her jersey number to help guide Mount Carmel to their fourth sweep of the second-seeded Chipmunks this season, this time winning 25-12, 25-9, 25-15.
It is the fifth consecutive state championship for the Cubs and caps off a season where they lost just two games all season, and just one in state to Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic. The victory was also of note for coming against a district rival in Chapelle.
“Mount Carmel and Chapelle are district rivals, and you knew it was going to be competitive going in,” said head coach April Hagadone. “We knew they were going to be strong defensively. We executed our game plan excellently and I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
For Holzman, a University of Illinois commitment, this was her final rodeo. The female winner of last season’s New Orleans Advocate Star of Stars was grateful for the opportunity but didn’t need to think about it when asked what stood out to her the most in her illustrious career.
“Definitely the friendships I’ve made,” she said. “These are friendships that are going to last a lifetime. These people are my family, and I know I can count on them no matter what. This is all going to last past this game. I can turn to them three or 10 years down the road and I know that they will always be there for me.”
As for Chapelle, judging by the way they handled it, you wouldn’t have thought that they’d just suffered a loss. As Mount Carmel was doing their celebrating, the Chipmunks, who were making their first state title appearance since 1995, went dog piling onto the court, embracing each other and running to accept the state runner-up trophy with smiles cemented on their faces. That’s just the type of bond this team has, according to them.
“I just felt like the game was phenomenal,” said senior Hannah Volpi. “We had our ups and downs but we played as a team, we played happy, and we really loved each other. You see that when we dog piled at the end, when else do you see that? That comes from how much we all love each other and we knew win or lose we had every reason to celebrate even getting here.”
When asked if she was expecting her players to react that way, head coach Anne Marie Stelly didn’t hesitate.
‘I wouldn’t have expected anything less,” she said. “That’s just the type of girls they are and I love it.”
As for next season, Mount Carmel may be losing a star in Holzman, but Hagadone felt her team will be ready.
“Let me enjoy this one first,” she said. “But I feel very good about the juniors taking over and next year we’ll be ready to get to work.”