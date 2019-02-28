Division V No. 2 seed Crescent City was the first local boys basketball squad to stamp their ticket to the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles for next week’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness, defeating Family Christian 71-35 on Wednesday night.
For the other 16 teams, the dream of a state semifinals berth comes down to Friday. A year ago, nine area schools qualified for the semifinals, with two teams – Landry-Walker and Crescent City – making a title game, where both lost. Here’s a schedule of all the local quarterfinals matchups for New Orleans-area squads.
CLASS 5A
No. 5 Ponchatoula at No. 4 Bonnabel, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Landry-Walker at No. 3 Walker, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
No. 9 Washington-Marion at No. 1 Sophie B. Wright, 2 p.m.
No. 26 St. James at No. 2 Peabody, 7 p.m.
The Wright stuff: Sophie B. Wright's loaded schedule answers for 2018's season-ending disappointment
CLASS 1A
No. 8 KIPP Booker T. Washington at No. 1 White Castle, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
No. 8 John Curtis at No. 1 Scotlandville, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Catholic-B.R. at No. 4 Jesuit, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Brother Martin at No. 3 Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Shaw at No. 2 St. Augustine, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
No. 6 Lusher at No. 3 De La Salle, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III
No. 5 Holy Savior Menard at No. 4 Riverside, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Newman at No. 2 Country Day, 5 p.m.