A 45-year-old school record for Carver High School football has fallen.
Senior running back Corey Johnson etched his name into history with a 99-yard touchdown run Thursday night in a 39-0 nondistrict victory at South Plaquemines.
Johnson’s third-quarter dash for Carver’s sixth and final touchdown eclipsed the 95-yard run recorded in 1993 by Rams legend Robert Woods, who went on to play running back for Grambling and then for the Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions.
“That was one of those eye-openers,’’ Carver offensive coordinator Lynaris Elpheage said. “We really were basically just trying to get out of the end zone. We called a power play and Corey broke it.’’
A 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior, who presently has no scholarship offers, Johnson popped free through the line and spun through an attempted tackle at the Carver 20-yard line. Once loose, he raced 60 yards untouched before a defender running on an angle to Johnson’s trajectory caught and delivered a hit at the SPHS 20-yard line.
“It was a solid hit,’’ Elpheage said. “Everybody thought he was going to go down, but he didn’t. Corey caught his balance and finished the run off. Then everybody went crazy.’’
Elpheage calls Johnson, in his first season as a full-time starter, “our Swiss Army knife.’’
“He does whatever we need him to do," Elpheage said. “He’s one of those kids that you love to have on your team. He’ll do anything you ask him to do. He doesn’t complain. He’s a very quiet kid, but when he gets on the football field he becomes very emotional. So he’s like a completely different person.’’
Plus, Elpheage said, “Corey pays attention to detail. He studies. He’s a good student off of the field. He has a 3.8 grade-point-average. He takes pride in his school work. And he’s a model for our young kids. He gets on the young kids about their academics. So he makes our job (as coaches) that much easier.’’
Johnson totaled 160 yards on eight carries in support of junior quarterback Quincy Curry, who passed for 271 yards and five touchdowns to receivers Lynaris Elpheage Jr., Justin London and Terry Laurendine.
Johnson, Curry and the Rams now ride their current euphoria into Carver’s District 10-4A opener against reigning champion McDonogh 35 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pan American Stadium.
Carver (5-2) was in a similar position a year ago when the Rams then 4-2 sustained a 28-13 loss to the Roneagles that decided the 10-4A crown and represented the Rams’ lone defeat in district.
Coach Byron Addison’s squad now enters on a three-game winning streak with Johnson, Curry and wide receivers Lynaris Elpheage Jr. and London supplying much of the offensive punch.
McDonogh 35 (4-3, 1-0 in 10-4A) opened defense of its title last Thursday with a come-from-behind 26-20 district victory against Riverdale.
Curry has been a bell cow on offense by running and passing for 1,459 yards and 18 touchdowns. Curry has completed 79 of 150 passes for 1,142 yards and 14 touchdowns while being intercepted only four times in addition to rushing 55 times for 317 yards and four more scores.
Johnson leads the Rams in rushing with 656 yards and four scores on 70 carries. Elpheage Jr. has 49 receptions for 584 yards and a team-leading 7 TDs, and London has 14 catches for 339 yards and three TDs.
“I’ve told my guys it’s a different season,’’ Addison said. “This is a big game. I told them to just pay attention to details all week and play smart football. We’ve got to minimize our mistakes. This whole season we’ve started the games fast, but haven’t been finishing them. So it’s going to be important for us to play four full quarters.’’
If it's not broke
McDonogh 35 likely will stick with Manuel Armstrong at quarterback against Carver, coach Wayne Reese said Tuesday. Armstrong culminated a fourth-quarter comeback against Riverdale by completing a 28-yard scoring pass to receiver Frank Robertson with 38 seconds remaining.
The 6-foot-1, 150-pound Armstrong finished 6 for 19 for 121 yards with one interception against Riverdale, but also sneaked in from 1 yard away for a touchdown to begin McDonogh 35 comeback from a 14-0 deficit. Armstrong was making his first start in pace of junior Torey Chambers, who did not play because of disciplinary reasons after starting the first six games.
“I think Armstrong is going to be our quarterback,’’ Reese said. “I’m just going from experience and a hunch. (Armstrong) may be a guy who wants it more and got a chance. But I’m not counting Chambers out.’’
Without revealing Chambers’ transgression, Reese said, “He’s going to be all right as soon as he finds out that I’m the boss.’’
Don Perret remembered
Rummel donned helmet decals in Saturday’s 20-7 District 9-5A victory against Jesuit honoring the death of former Raiders coaching icon Don Perret. The circular stickers read “PRIDE DP’’ and will be worn for the remainder of the season. Perret, who died Thursday at age 88, introduced the chant, “Raider Pride!’’ into the Metairie school’s vocabulary during a pep rally in advance of the first of his eight seasons. Those words remain a staple of Rummel athletics to this day.
On the rise
Cohen College Prep defeated Abramson Sci 34-12 in its District 9-3A opener Friday to record its first three-game winning streak since 2009. It is a welcome change for a program that lost 52 consecutive games that spanned the 2011 through 2017 seasons.
Coach Ben Powell’s Green Hornets (4-3) share first place with Sophie Wright (2-5, 1-0) as they host defending league champion KIPP Renaissance (2-5, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at City Park’s Pan American Stadium.
Cohen and Sophie Wright play in Week 9 with a 1 p.m. Saturday meeting scheduled for Pan American on Oct. 27.
By the numbers
58 — The most points John Curtis has scored in 63 games against a Catholic League opponent, according to Curtis broadcaster Kevin Fayard. The two-time reigning Catholic League champions defeated St. Augustine 58-22 Saturday night at Yulman Stadium.
16 — Consecutive District 9-5A victories by the Patriots.
19-3 – Curtis’ record since joining District 9-5A in 2015.
53-10 – Curtis’ all-time record against Catholic League opponents since 1989.