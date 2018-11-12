NATCHITOCHES — How brutal were course conditions on the first day of the LHSAA Cross Country meet? Cold and wet enough to make Christ Episcopal’s Svenya Stoyanoff wonder if she could finish.
Stoyanoff not only finished, she won an individual title while leading her team to its second straight Class C crown. Her story and Christ Episcopal’s sweep of the Class C boys/girls titles was a highlight as the two-day meet began Monday at Northwestern State.
“We talked about it being cold and wet and when I got out there it was even worse than I thought it would be,” Stoyanoff said. “I knew I had to finish because we wanted to be back-to-back champions. This has been a rough year for me, so this means a lot for it to work out in the end.”
Stoyanoff posted a winning three-mile time of 21 minutes, 37 seconds and led a 1-2-3 finish for the Wildcats, who had the low total of 21 points. The Christ Episcopal boys opened the meet by winning its Class C title with 28 points. Races for teams in Class 3A, 4A and 5A begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday to close the meet.
Ready for seconds? Consider the day St. Martin’s had. The Saints placed second in the Class 1A boys and girls races.
Like the Christ Episcopal girls, the St. Martin’s boys had the top-three finishers in their race with Samuel Kellum posting the day’s top boys time of 17 minutes, 29 seconds.
Heavy rain overnight and steady showers through the morning made the course conditions deteriorate quickly. A drop in temperatures and wind did not help matters.
“I can’t remember running in the rain this season or last season,” Christian Episcopal coach Chad Hunt said after the boys race. “It was a big-time test. I’m most proud of the fact that they’ve improved all season long. They ran the best race individually they thought they could run. Nobody tried to be superman.”
The Wildcats’ Jake Tournillon was the Class C individual champion in 18:02. He said he started the race slow and gradually got a feel for what to do.
“We were just trying to run the way we could run and not try to be anyone we are not,” Tornillon said. “It was cold, it was wet, but everybody had to run the same race.”
Double the titles were a theme for the meet as Ruston-based Cedar Creek in 1A and Episcopal of Baton Rouge in 2A also swept titles. The top three of Stoyanoff, Aiden Sonnier and Ivy Hunt put the Christ Episcopal girls on their pace to win.
A healthy competition between Kellum and teammates Benjamin Bone (second) and Rico Coleman (third) helped fuel the second-place finish by the St. Martin’s boys.
“I just wanted to get the win over Ben and Rico,” Kellum quipped. “You have to run by feel on a day like this, knowing the times are going to be slower and you’ll run a little longer.”
St. Martin’s Isabella Bartholomew placed fourth in the 1A girls race. Louise McGehee’s Ellie Schmidt was fourth in the 2A girls race to help her team place third.
St. Martin’s coach Warren Lind was proud of his teams’ accomplishments.
“We are very young this year,” Lind said. “I believe this is our fourth straight year to bring home a trophy. I think we’ve established ourselves as a quality program.”