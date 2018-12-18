domefridaygallery.120917.023.JPG
De La Salle running back Kendall Collins runs for a touchdown against University Lab on Dec. 8, 2017, in the Division II state championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Collins is scheduled to sign with Southeastern Louisiana.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Here is a list of New Orleans area seniors who are scheduled to sign NCAA Division I football national letters of intent on Wednesday or Thursday:

Name, School, Position, Height, Weight -- School

Lucien Babino, Ehret, SS, 5-11, 190 -- Southeastern Louisiana

Harold Blood Jr., Destrehan, QB, 6-1, 160 -- Southern

Gregory Brooks, West Jefferson, CB, 5-11, 185 – Mississippi State

*Ishmael Burdine, Slidell, CB, 6-1, 185 – Missouri

Donald Clay, John Curtis, DB, 6-0, 185 – SMU

Kendall Collins Jr., De La Salle, RB, 5-10, 195 – Southeastern Louisiana

Marcus Cotton, Pine, WR, 6-1, 190 – McNeese State

John Emery, Destrehan, RB, 6-1, 205, Sr. -- LSU

Chandler Fields, Rummel, QB, 6-0, 190 – UL-Lafayette

Amani Gilmore, Amite, QB, 6-3, 205 – Kentucky

Darrius Harry, East Jefferson, DE/OLB, 6-3, 230 – Southeastern Louisiana

Jaden Henderson, McDonogh 35, S, 6-0, 200 – UL-Lafayette

Kunta Hester, Ehret, CB, 5-11, 180 – Northwestern State

Alex Huszar, Destrehan, LB, 6-1, 215 -- Southeastern Louisiana

Jha’Quan Jackson, Hahnville, WR, 5-10, 185 – Tulane

Tyrone Lewis, Hammond, S, 6-0, 190 – Kansas State

Kyle Maxwell, Amite, WR, 6-3, 180 – Louisiana Tech

Ted Melson, St. Augustine, OL, 6-3, 305 -- Lamar

Travis Mumphrey, Ehret, QB, 6-1, 190 – UNLV

Colby Orgeron, John Curtis, DL, 6-6, 255 – Tulane

Dontrell Smith, Destrehan, CB, 5-11, 155 – Southeastern Louisiana

Donte Starks, Ehret, LB, 6-2, 230 – LSU

Nathan Thomas, Chalmette, OL, 6-5, 280 – UL-Lafayette

Quinton Torbor, Destrehan, WR, 6-2, 185 -- Mississippi State

Eldridge Walker, Ehret, DL, 6-2, 250 – Southeastern Louisiana

Levon Williams, John Curtis, TE, 6-3, 190 – Nicholls State

Jacoby Windmon, Ehret, DE, 6-2, 230 – UNLV

*Scheduled to sign on Thursday.

This list was compiled by Nathan Brown and Mike Strom.

Note: Division I’s early signing period begins at 7 a.m. Wednesday and runs three days through Friday. The NCAA regular signing period is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6 and conclude on April 1.

Division I’s signing period for mid-year transfers and junior college transfers is Dec. 19 through Jan. 15.

Division II’s regular signing period is Feb. 6 through Aug. 1.

 

