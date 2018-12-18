Here is a list of New Orleans area seniors who are scheduled to sign NCAA Division I football national letters of intent on Wednesday or Thursday:
Name, School, Position, Height, Weight -- School
Lucien Babino, Ehret, SS, 5-11, 190 -- Southeastern Louisiana
Harold Blood Jr., Destrehan, QB, 6-1, 160 -- Southern
Gregory Brooks, West Jefferson, CB, 5-11, 185 – Mississippi State
*Ishmael Burdine, Slidell, CB, 6-1, 185 – Missouri
Donald Clay, John Curtis, DB, 6-0, 185 – SMU
Kendall Collins Jr., De La Salle, RB, 5-10, 195 – Southeastern Louisiana
Marcus Cotton, Pine, WR, 6-1, 190 – McNeese State
John Emery, Destrehan, RB, 6-1, 205, Sr. -- LSU
Chandler Fields, Rummel, QB, 6-0, 190 – UL-Lafayette
Amani Gilmore, Amite, QB, 6-3, 205 – Kentucky
Darrius Harry, East Jefferson, DE/OLB, 6-3, 230 – Southeastern Louisiana
Jaden Henderson, McDonogh 35, S, 6-0, 200 – UL-Lafayette
Kunta Hester, Ehret, CB, 5-11, 180 – Northwestern State
Alex Huszar, Destrehan, LB, 6-1, 215 -- Southeastern Louisiana
Jha’Quan Jackson, Hahnville, WR, 5-10, 185 – Tulane
Tyrone Lewis, Hammond, S, 6-0, 190 – Kansas State
Kyle Maxwell, Amite, WR, 6-3, 180 – Louisiana Tech
Ted Melson, St. Augustine, OL, 6-3, 305 -- Lamar
Travis Mumphrey, Ehret, QB, 6-1, 190 – UNLV
Colby Orgeron, John Curtis, DL, 6-6, 255 – Tulane
Dontrell Smith, Destrehan, CB, 5-11, 155 – Southeastern Louisiana
Donte Starks, Ehret, LB, 6-2, 230 – LSU
Nathan Thomas, Chalmette, OL, 6-5, 280 – UL-Lafayette
Quinton Torbor, Destrehan, WR, 6-2, 185 -- Mississippi State
Eldridge Walker, Ehret, DL, 6-2, 250 – Southeastern Louisiana
Levon Williams, John Curtis, TE, 6-3, 190 – Nicholls State
Jacoby Windmon, Ehret, DE, 6-2, 230 – UNLV
*Scheduled to sign on Thursday.
This list was compiled by Nathan Brown and Mike Strom.
Note: Division I’s early signing period begins at 7 a.m. Wednesday and runs three days through Friday. The NCAA regular signing period is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6 and conclude on April 1.
Division I’s signing period for mid-year transfers and junior college transfers is Dec. 19 through Jan. 15.
Division II’s regular signing period is Feb. 6 through Aug. 1.