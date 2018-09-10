For the second consecutive season, there will be a new leader of the Mandeville High lacrosse squad.
But, when you talk to Chris Oos, he has a plan to be around for quite a while.
Oos was named the new head coach of the Skippers squad. Lacrosse, which is still a club sport and not sanctioned by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, has three teams in St. Tammany Parish. Mandeville and St. Paul’s are the two parish schools that are involved, along with a North shore Lacrosse Club team featuring students from the north and south shore.
“Kids are starting to love the sport and as that interest continues to grow you see the sport continue to expand,” Oos said. “The youth programs are really exploding and I fully expect that to continue, especially if they have a chance to play on the collegiate level.”
Chris Oos, whose daughter Gabby plays for the Mandeville High volleyball team, replaces Chris Schroeder as the leader of the Skippers program.
A coach of a U15 club youth program, Oos also served as the junior varsity coach for Mandeville last season.
“I’m super excited to take over this program,” Oos said. “The Mandeville lacrosse program continues to grow and I’m just glad to be part of it. It’s going to be easy for me I believe because I’m just building on the impressive work that the previous coaches in this program have begun.
“The most important step we can do is to start investing in our youth programs that are going to feed our schools. A lot of our kids we are having to teach the fundamentals of the sport when they come in as freshmen. That can be difficult. One of my strategic goals as the head coach is to get the youth to start playing the sport as a young level. Give them the experience then, so when they get here (to Mandeville) you are just sharpening things. That’s how you become a state championship contender.”
In addition to developing a successful youth program, Oos said he plans to be around for a while as the leader of the program.
“I have a five-year strategic plan that I have already drafted and started to implement,” he said. “I’m in it for the long haul. Being part of this program and now having the chance to lead it is has been a career goal and aspiration.
“A Chris Oos Mandeville High lacrosse team is going to be well prepared for whatever comes our way. We will be dynamic and able to adjust as needed because we will have done our homework.”