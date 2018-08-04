Photo provided by New Orleans Boosters

New Orleans Boosters from left to right on the bottom row are Kyle Flettrich, Beau Freeman, Daniel Dugas, Zach Roussel, Noah Fontenot, Brandon Briuglio and Colin Bonine. Center row are Chris Turpin, Tyler McManus, Coach Ronnie Brown, manager Darrin Dares, coach Joey Latino, Hayden Fuentes and Alex Galy. Top row are Grant Schulz, Ross Scelfo, J.P. LaGreco, Lyall Ball Jr., Sean Bretz, Michael Kirsch, Grant Mathews, Blake Freeeman and Cade Blanchard.