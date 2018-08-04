Nearly seven decades have passed since the New Orleans Boosters successfully defended one of their 15 All-American Amateur Baseball Association championships.
This year’s New Orleans franchise returns nine players from the 2017 AAABA champions that completed a pitching dominant 6-0 run through the prestigious 16-team tournament that has been staged since 1945 in Johnston, Pa.
The 74th annual AAABA event opens Monday with New Orleans beginning a quest for its first consecutive championships since the 1953, ’54 and ’55 teams won three consecutive crowns.
The Boosters are scheduled to play their opener at 11 a.m. Monday, but the opponent and stadium venue won’t be known until Sunday evening when the four four-team pools and pairings are announced at the tournament banquet.
Baltimore, which owns 29 AAABA crowns, the most by any franchise other than New Orleans, was the last city to win consecutive championships with titles in 2010-11.
The second of those consecutive championships was culminated with a victory against the Boosters, who recorded their 11th runner-up finish that summer.
New Orleans (18-4) once again will rely on a talented and deep pitching staff that a year ago recorded shutouts in its first two victories while allowing only eight runs in six outings en route to post a team ERA of 1.27.
“Pitching really is a strength and our heart beat,” said Boosters coach Darrin Dares, who is back for his second year as the team manager. “The strength of the team last year was pitching and our pitching depth and it’s pretty much the same thing this year. I think our lineup may be a little bit deeper. But we’re going to rely on our pitching.”
Delgado Community College right-handers Chris Turpin Jr. from Holy Cross and Sean Bretz from Jesuit are the Boosters top starters on a staff that features three other Delgado right-handers in closer Kyle Flettrich from Shaw and Mason Mayfield from Jesuit and Daniel Dugas from Pearl River.
Turpin and Bretz are headed for UNO and Houston after the conclusion of the AAABA tournament, while Flettrich is Southeastern Louisiana bound. Mayfield and Dugas have another year of eligibility at Delgado.
Left fielder J.P. LaGreco from Delgado and Northshore High, infielder Grant Schulz from Delgado and Holy Cross and right fielder Michael Kirsch from Delgado and Brother Martin join designated hitter Ross Scelfo from DCC and St. Michael and first baseman Grant Mathews from Tulane and Country Day as the Boosters’ top offensive threats.
LaGreco is headed to Northwestern State, Schulz and Scelfo are scheduled to return to Delgado, Kirsch is scheduled to transfer to LSU as a fall walk-on after initially signing with Tulane. Mathews is returning to Tulane.
Joining Turpin, LaGreco, Schulz, Mathews, Mayfield and Dugas as returning players from last year’s AAABA champions are pitcher/outfielder Noah Fontenot from Delgado and East Ascension, and twin brothers Beau (infielder/outfielder) and Blake (outfielder) Freeman from Delgado and South Terrebonne.
“We’re going to win,” said Flettrich, who is making his first Johnstown appearance. “It’s going to happen. We’re just as good if not better than last year. Pitching is real good again. We’re going to ride it again.”
“I don’t think it’s about defending for us,’’ said Turpin, who pitched 10 scoreless innings in last year’s AAABA tournament that included a relief stint in which he retired nine of the final 10 batters in the 4-1 championship game victory against John Carpenter Capital Advisers of Johnstown.
“It’s about us going up there and doing our thing.“The only person that’s going to beat us is ourselves. I think we’ll be all right if we do our thing and just go out there and compete. We should be fine. We want to win this for each other.”
Dares, a former Tulane and Rummel player, and former Tulane and East Ascension second baseman Ronnie Brown return as hitting coaches while former Jesuit coach Joey Latino directs the pitching. All three are former New Orleans franchise players who played in the AAABA Tournament in Johnstown, with Latino hailing from UNO and De La Salle.
“We have guys who know how to play,” Dares said. “We have a good group this year. We’re pretty strong through the lineup one through nine. “Unfortunately, we haven’t had consistency from a couple of the guys. But they’ve all done well at times.
“So we’ve got to be more consistent with the offense and consistent at the plate to make a run through this thing.”
We can’t depend on the pitching to throw goose eggs every inning. It just doesn’t happen no matter how good your pitching is. You’re going to have a bad inning, a hiccup, an error, an umpire that doesn’t call strikes one inning, that kind of thing.
“We’ve got to score runs. Our biggest struggle so far has been our pitch selection. We’re swinging at pitches we can’t hit and we’re taking pitches we should swing at. That’s kind of been the Achilles’ heel of most of our hitters. It’s not so much that they’re having problems with their swing. It’s been their pitch selection that needs to get better.”
The tournament guarantees each team three games in pool play with the top two teams from each pool advancing to an eight-team, single-elimination bracket vying for berths in Saturday night’s championship game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. The eight-team quarterfinals are scheduled to begin Thursday.
“The key to (winning the tournament) is, if you have pitching like we do, you start your best pitchers in the first couple of games, get a lead, get them out or get a 10-run rule and get them out and that allows you have more bullets in the gun for elimination play,” Dares said.
“You don’t just win it in those last three games. You win it by being able to set it up by playing good in the first three games as well. Even though it’s not elimination play, it’s very important to handle your business in the pool play to set your pitching up for elimination play.”
Notes: New Orleans’ 26 appearances in the AAABA championship game ranks second to Baltimore’s 35 and seven more than the 19 recorded by Washington, D.C., which is tied with Detroit for third with 7 championships. … New Orleans’ 15 AAABA crowns were recorded in 2017, 2015, 2009, 2000, 1995, 1992, 1988, 1984, 1971, 1968, 1961, 1955, 1954, 1953 and 1948. … Seventeen members of the Boosters’ 21-player roster played at Delgado this spring. … Tulane is next with two players followed by Mississippi Delta Community College with one. … Baltimore owns the most consecutive AAABA titles won with six recorded from 2003-2008. . . . A total of 446 former Major League Baseball alumni have participated in the AAABA tournament as players or coaches. Some of the most notable are Orel Hershiser, Rod Carew, Ken Griffey Jr., Reggie Jackson, Steve Garvey, John Smoltz, Barry Larkin, Manny Ramirez, Al Kaline, Joe Torre and New Orleans’ own Rusty Staub.