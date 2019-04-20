It was a close one early on, but De La Sale ultimately overcame Thomas Jefferson and earned themselves a trip to Sulphur.
Cera Blanchard went 4 for 4 with four RBIs while striking out six, Gabby Vado went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the Cavaliers defeated the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars 7-2 to advance to the Division II softball semifinals in Sulphur.
Fourth-seeded De La Salle also got performances from Tayla Hunter (4 for 4) and Skylar Miller (3 for 3). The Cavaliers went up 2-0 before having their lead cut to 2-1. De La Salle used a big sixth inning to eventually take a 7-2 victory.
“I’m pretty sure that’s the first time a De La Salle team has ever made the semis, so we’re really proud of that,” coach Robert Ledoux. “I got this job in January and we started talking about how we could progress to get to where we are today. What you saw today is what we do.
"Sara Blanchard is the difference-maker because she keeps us in all of our games. I want to give credit to Thomas Jefferson today. They put the ball in play anymore than anyone we’ve played all year. The difference was every time they scored, we were able to come back and do something.”
No. 5 Thomas Jefferson made things interesting early on when Brooke Taylor’s RBI single scored Mikki Morrissey to slide the lead to 2-1. They were unable to overcome five fielding errors in the end, however, and De La Salle’s hitting power did the rest.
“The one thing that I told my seniors is that they had a good run,” Thomas Jefferson coach Kevin Perry said. “Their four years at Thomas Jefferson were definitely a thrill. They brought a lot to the program and both their junior and senior years we made it to the quarterfinals so they had a good run. I told the underclassmen that they have to continue to play. Someone always has to win and someone always has to lose and unfortunately today we were the team that ended up on the lose side.”
Blanchard got the scoring started in the first inning when her RBI single to plate Vado.
In the second inning, Vado did the lifting as her RBI single scored Miller for a 2-0 lead.
After Taylor’s third-inning RBI, De La Salle responded with Vado driving in Miller again on an RBI single in the fourth. Blanchard picked up another RBI single to score Vado for a 5-1 cushion.
The rest of the scoring came in the sixth as the Cavaliers marched on to victory.
De La Salle will play top-seeded Calvary Baptist in the semifinals.