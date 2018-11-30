Crazy.
On that, Zachary coach David Brewerton and his Destrehan counterpart Steve Robicheaux agreed.
In one of the wildest high school football games, much less a Class 5A state semifinal, reigning state champion Zachary rushed for 441 yards and 10 total touchdowns to record a 67-57 victory against Destrehan on Friday night.
“It was pretty crazy, pretty crazy,’’ Brewerton said. “When you’re in those types of situations, you always want to know how your team is going to react. It doesn’t matter if you give up an 80-yard touchdown; it’s still about the next play. I’m proud of the way our team responded tonight.’’
Zachary tailback R.J. Allen rushed for 265 yards on 18 carries with touchdown runs of 9, 3, 81 and 7 yards, sharing the spotlight with quarterback Keilon Brown, who accounted for 309 yards and four touchdowns rushing and passing.
Brown rushed for 154 yards on 11 attempts, with scoring runs of 47 and 35 yards. He also completed 9 of 17 passes for 155 yards with touchdown throws of 67 and 16 yards to Chandler Whitfield and Chris Hilton.
The Broncos finally gained separation from the host Wildcats in the third quarter, when punter Sean Burrell ran 35 yards on a fake to give Zachary the lead for good at 40-36 with 7:51 left in the period.
Cornerback James Weatherspoon then picked up a Destrehan fumble two plays after the fake punt and raced 45 yards for a touchdown, accounting for a 47-36 advantage that grew to 54-36 following Allen’s 81-yard dash up the sidelines.
Zachary (12-2) now seeks its third state championship in four seasons — all under Brewerton — with a Dec. 8 game against No. 1 seed West Monroe in the LHSAA Prep Classic in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Destrehan (12-2) piled up 510 yards of offense and 24 first downs despite playing the second half without running back John Emery, a five-star LSU commitment who was held out because of a lower left injury that Robicheaux said “doesn’t appear to be serious.’’
Much of the Wildcats yardage was supplied by the passing of senior quarterback Harold Blood Jr., who passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns while completing 30 of 45 passes. Blood also rushed for a 16-yard touchdown.
Emery rushed for first-half 86 yards on 14 carries with touchdown runs of 6 and 1 yards. His running mate, Kyle Edwards, additionally rushed for touchdowns of 6 and 4 yards as the Wildcats rushed for 179 yards.
Destrehan finished one game short of advancing to its first Class 5A championship game since 2014. The Wildcats won consecutive titles under Robicheaux in 2007 and 2008.
Blood’s scoring passes covered 10 and 19 yards to tight end Carson Rieder and 3 yards to wide receiver Kolby Hollins.
“It was crazy,’’ Robicheaux said. “You’ve got great athletes on that (Zachary) side of the field, and when you do, that’s what going to happen. I just wish we could have stayed with them.’’
Zachary spent much of the rainy evening fending off Destrehan challenges after surrendering up a 33-30 halftime lead to a lightning-like two-play, 68 yard drive by the Wildcats that gave the District 7-5A champions their final advantage at 36-33 with less than two minutes expired in the third period.
It was then that Brewerton opted for the fake punt, and Weatherspoon turned in the evening’s biggest defensive play to ignite the Broncos.
“That is a good football team with a lot of firepower,’’ Brewerton said. “We played well enough to win the game; that’s the main thing. Obviously, we’ve got some things to clean up. But I’m really happy with the focus of our team right now.’’