John Ehret coach Marcus Scott isn't saying much.
Part of it is that he is in his first year as head coach of the Patriots, and preparation has been his focus since coming aboard. Another reason is that Scott knows there are difficult opponents in Landry-Walker and Chalmette in District 8-5A.
And there's much to be concerned about before Ehret gets to district play. The Patriots, who have a history of playing a challenging early schedule, will go against West Monroe, at Hahnville and Destrehan in pre-district games.
“It will be a test, starting with West Monroe,” said Scott, the former head coach at 8-5A's West Jefferson before moving for family reasons and becoming an assistant at Destrehan the past two seasons. “We have some good players, but it will be less about them as individuals and more about the team concept.”
Landry-Walker, which has won the past two district titles after winning a share of it in 2015, saw 38 players graduate off last year's team. The Charging Buccaneers will have 13 new starters, including their entire receiving corps.
Coach Emanuel Powell, who led the Bucs to the 2016 Class 5A state championship, said he still has the same expectations for his team that he has every season. However, he acknowledges it will have to make a lot of improvement.
“Because of all the new kids, the sooner we jell, the more successful we'll be,” said Powell, who is in his 10th year as head coach. “I see us winning district and state, barring injuries. We hae to execute at the start of the season and jell.
“But Ehret has a lof of (NCAA) Division I players and a lot of seniors.”
Scott was greeted by nine returning defensive players and seven on offense. Senior quarterback Travis Mumphrey was All-District last season and is a three-year starter who also shared the position as a freshman when Ehret reached the 5A final.
Defensively, defensive end Earl Barquet is a returning All-District player. However, the Patriots received a tremendous boost with the transfer of linebacker Dante Starks from Biloxi (Miss.) High School. Starks, a senior, has committed to LSU.
Powell said Starks is “one of the top five players in the state.”
Scott, however, isn't yet sure about the offensive line, which has two new starting guards.
“How well we protect Travis when we do throw it and also how well we run the ball will be keys for this season,” Scott said. “As a team, we hae to be consistent and handle adversity.”
Chalmette won a share of the 8-5A championship with Landry-Walker and Ehret in 2015. However, the Owls have finished in third place the past two seasons. Coach Jason Tucker is counting on an experienced defense and its hybrid Wing-T rushing offense to give them a shot this season.
Jamel Powel, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound returning All-District tackle, and 6-5, 275-pound tight end Nathan Thomas will help pave the way for running backs Ralph Griffith and Brennan Hoorman.
DISTRICT 8-5A CAPSULES
Ehret Patriots
2017 record: 8-4, 6-1 district.
Coach: Marcus Scott (first year; 38-26 career record)
STARTING LINEUP
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
Tight end Jacolby Windman 6-2 230 Sr.
Wide Receiver Jordan Pickney 6-0 185 Sr.
*Wide Receiver Deron Coleman 5-9 170 Sr.
*Wide Receiver Ja'Ron Glenn 6-0 175 Jr.
*Tackle Elijah Parker 6-3 290 Sr.
*Tackle Jonathan Christopher 6-2 260 Sr.
Guard Deshaun Raiford 6-2 300 Sr.
Guard Blake Joseph 6-4 270 Sr.
*Center Ketaj Costello 6-2 270 Sr.
*Quarterback Travis Mumphrey 6-2 190 Sr.
Running Back Damond Leonard 5-9 175 Jr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*End Earl Barquet 6-3 245 Sr.
*End Patrick Jenkins 6-3 255 Jr.
*Tackle Eldridge Walker 6-2 260 Sr.
Linebacker Javonte Jones 6-1 230 Sr.
*Linebacker Donte Starks 6-2 225 Sr.
*Linebacker Shaikeem Harris 6-0 230 Jr.
*Cornerback Brandon James 5-10 175 Jr.
*Cornerback Kunta Hester 6-0 180 Sr.
*Strong Safety Lucien Babino 5-11 185 Sr.
*Weak Safety Jerrae Williams 5-10 175 Sr.
Free Safety Kaine Williams 6-2 180 So.
*Position returning starter
SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time Site
Fri., Aug. 24 East St. John (Jam) 6:30 p.m. Memtsas Stadium
Fri., Aug. 31 West Monroe 7 p.m. West Monroe
Fri., Sept. 7 Hahnville 7 p.m. Hahnville
Fri., Sept. 14 Destrehan 7 p.m. Memtsas
Fri., Sept. 21 West Jefferson 7 p.m. Memtsas
Thurs., Sept. 27 Chalmette 7 p.m. Memtsas
Thurs., Oct. 4 Bonnabel 7 p.m. Yenni Stadium
Fri., Oct. 12 Landry-Walker 7 p.m. Behrman
Fri., Oct. 19 East Jefferson 7 p.m. Memtsas
Fri., Oct. 25 Grace King 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Fri., Nov. 2 Higgins 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Three players to watch: QB Travis Mumphrey (All-District), DE Earl Barquet (All-District), LB Donte Starks (LSU commit).
Key game: Landry-Walker at Behrman, expected to be for 8-5A championship.
Season Outlook: This is Scott's first year at Ehret, but the Patriots have an experienced defense returning plus Mumphrey, the district's top player. Scott says the offensive line is a key – how well it protects Mumphrey and how well Ehret is able to run the ball.
Landry-Walker Charging Buccaneers
2017 record: 8-4, 7-0 district
Coach: Emanuel Powell (10th season)
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
WR Ramon McGrew 6-3 175 Sr.
WR Dwuan Griffith 6-1 185 Sr.
*WR Sebastian Miller 6-0 175 Sr.
WR Jasper Cook 5-11 190 Sr.
OT Brandon Hale 6-4 275 Jr.
*OT Levatus Sims 6-1 245 Sr.
OG Rassan Thomas 6-1 260 So.
*OG Tyron Crump 6-3 270 Sr.
C Rene Aubert 6-0 235 Jr.
*QB Jaquan Dorsey 6-1 200 Sr.
*RB Chad Alexander 5-9 175 Sr.
Defense
Positon Player Height Weight Class
*DE Travis Compton 6-1 225 Sr.
*DE Corey Chairs 6-1 230 Sr.
DT James Jenkins 6-0 300 Sr.
DT Tavon Howard 5-11 235 Jr.
ILB Waddell Thomas 6-0 210 Sr.
ILB Ernest Williams 5-10 215 Sr.
CB Allen Davis 5-10 165 Jr.
*CB Jamaal Morris 5-8 160 Sr.
*SS Damone Johnson 6-0 185 Sr.
SS Trevon Stacker 5-11 205 Sr.
FS Davyn Tate 5-11 175 Sr.
SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 Helen Cox (Jam) 5 p.m. Behrman Stadium
Aug. 30 John Curtis 7 p.m. Behrman
Sept. 7 Karr 7 p.m. Behrman
Sept. 14 Easton 7:30 p.m. Pan American
Sept. 22 East Jefferson 11 a.m. Yenni Stadium
Sept. 27 Grace King 7 p.m. Behrman
Oct. 5 Higgins 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 12 Ehret 7 p.m. Behrman
Oct. 18 Bonnabel 6:30 Yenni
Oct. 25 West Jefferson 7 p.m. Behrman
Nov. 2 Chalmette 7 p.m. Behrman
3 Players to Watch: RB Chad Alexander, OG Kyron Crump (All-District), SS Damone Johnson (All-District).
Key Game: Ehret.
Season Outlook: Landry-Walker lost an incredible 38 players from last season to graduation. Thirteen new starters – six on offense, seven on defense – will have to jell quickly for both units to be successful. The Charging Bucs will have to run the ball well with Chad Alexander to control the clock and the game.
Chalmette Owls
2017 record: 7-4, 5-2 district
Coach: Jason Tucker, 12th season.
Starting lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
TE Nathan Thomas 6-5 275 Sr.
WR Charles Bailey 5-8 150 Sr.
*OT Jamel Powel 6-4 315 Sr.
*OT Jalen Ben 6-3 290 Jr.
OG Jaden Ben 6-2 235 Jr.
OG Egan Torres 6-0 235 Sr.
*C Dante Washington 5-10 220 Sr.
QB Ronnie Prestonback 6-1 175 So.
*RB Ralph Griffith 6-1 200 Sr.
*RB Brennan Hoorman 6-1 200 Sr.
RB Brandon Tillman 6-0 180 Sr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Glenn Vieregge 6-2 236 Jr.
DE Sean Herbert 6-3 235 Jr..
DT Jason Little 6-1 280 Jr.
DT Jamel Powel 6-3 330 Sr.
LB Brendin Montgomery 6-5 197 Sr.
LB Michael Alfonso 5-8 177 Jr.
CB Stephen Bienemy 6-0 165 Sr.
CB Donte Brady 5-8 149 Sr.
SS Demarian Washington 5-10 175 Jr.
SS Sherman Major 5-10 165 Jr.
FS Brad Payne 6-0 170 Sr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 31 St. Charles (Jam) 7 p.m. St. Charles
Sept. 7 Bogalusa 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Sept. 14 Holy Cross 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Sept. 21 Grace King 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Sept. 27 Ehret 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 5 West Jefferson 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Oct. 12 East Jefferson 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Oct. 18 Higgins 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 26 Bonnabel 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Nov. 2 Landry-Walker 7 p.m. Behrman
3 Players to Watch: OT Jamell Powell (All-District), MLB Brendin Montgomery (All-District), FS Brad Payne (five interceptions last season)
Key Game: Landry-Walker.
Season Outlook: The Owls see an opportunity to grab one of 8-5A's top two spots, and Tucker said the regular season-ender at Landry-Walker likely will be its biggest game of the season. Chalmette expects to run the ball well with RBs Ralph Griffith, Brennan Hoorman. Ronnie Prestonback will share quarterback with Josh Taylor, who was a starting running back last season.
WEST JEFFERSON BUCCANEERS
2017 record: 4-6, 3-4 district
Coach: Cyril Crutchfield, fourth season
Starting lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
TE Shiloh Childs 6-1 190 Jr.
*WR Tremell Withrow 5-10 170 Jr.
*WR Lawrence Reaux 6-0 185 Sr.
OT Orzel Cedeno 6-3 260 Jr.
OT Tyran Wilson 6-0 240 Jr.
*OG Kolby Miller 6-0 260 Sr.
*OG Denver Mohammad 5-10 225 Sr.-
C Julian Jean-Jules 5-10 200 Fr.
*QB Wallace Lucas 6-2 180 Sr.
RB Jireh Childs 5-10 170 Fr.
RB Barry Smith 5-7 160 Jr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Rodney Williams 6-2 220 Jr.
*DE Link Doughty 6-3 230 Sr.
*DT Marcus Lestrick 5-11 215 Sr.
DT Sean Marrero 5-11 230 Jr.
*ILB J'Alan Henry 5-11 200 Sr.
*ILB Stacey Anderson 5-8 180 Sr.
*CB Joshua Smith 5-9 165 Sr.
*CB Greg Brook 5-11 175 Sr.
*FS Tyruss Gayden 5-11 190 Sr.
SS Derrick Johnson 5-11 185 Sr.
NB Darren Petty 5-7 160 Sr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 Karr (Jam) 5:30 p.m. Behrman
Aug. 31 Hahnville 7 p.m. Memtsas
Sept. 7 East St. John 7 p.m. Memtsas
Sept. 14 St. Amant 7 p.m. St. Amant
Sept. 21 Ehret 7 p.m. Memtsas
Sept. 28 Higgins 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 5 Chalmette 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Oct. 11 Bonnabel 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 19 Grace King 7 p.m. Yenni
Oct. 26 Landry-Walker 7 p.m. Behrman
Nov. 1 East Jefferson 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
3 Players to Watch: QB Wallace Lucas, WR Tremell Withrow, CB Greg Brooks.
Key game: East Jefferson
Season Outlook: The Buccaneers started the season 0-4 last year, and Coach Cyril Crutchfield wants a better start with the hope of getting a winning record on which to build. QB Wallace Lucas enters his second season as starter, and his improvement this season figures to key for West Jeff.
EAST JEFFERSON WARRIORS
2017 record: 5-6, 4-3
Coach: Frank Allelo, fourth season (8-13)
Starting lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*WR Kyren Bush 6-4 185 Sr.
*WR Keijon Williams 6-0 180 Sr.
WR Jeffery Royal 5-11 165 Sr.
WR Jermaine Guillard 6-1 180 So.
*OT Ma'Kyi Lee 6-6 300 Jr.
*OT Marcus Bester 5-10 220 Jr.
*OG Dionte Butler 5-11 275 Sr.
OG Davanta Schneider 6-2 240 Jr.
C Jonathan Herrera 5-11 300 Jr.
QB Cornelius Beasley 5-8 160 Sr.
RB Leroy Friloux 6-1 185 Sr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*DE Darrius Harry 6-3 230 Sr.
*DE Dakota Cook 6-0 185 Sr.
DT Demeyrus White 5-10 275 Sr.
DT Malik Gooden 6-2 250 Jr.
*ILB Ahmad Harris 5-10 170 Jr.
*ILB Alfredo Avendano 5-11 200 Jr.
*SS Warren Floyd 5-8 165 Sr.
SS Byron James 6-1 180 Jr.
CB Albert Bontemps 6-1 175 Sr.
CB Joshua Farrell 5-11 175 So.
*FS Kendo Williams 5-10 180 Sr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 Hammond (Jam) 6 p.m. Ponchatula
Aug. 31 Helen Cox 7 p.m. Yenni
Sept. 7 Lakeshore 7 p.m. Lakeshore
Sept. 12 Newman 6:30 p.m. Yenni
Sept. 20 Landry-Walker 11 a.m. Yenni
Sept. 26 Bonnabel 7 p.m. Yenni
Oct. 4 Grace King 6:30 p.m. Yenni
Oct. 12 Chalmette 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Oct. 19 Ehret 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 26 Higgins 7 p.m. Yenni
Nov. 1 West Jefferson 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
3 Players to Watch: QB Cornelius Beasley, OG Dionte Butler (All-District), DE Darrius Harry.
Key Game: Chalmette.
Season Outlook: Warriors won three games then five the past two seasons and want to keep building. East Jefferson threw fewer than 100 passes last season but want to open the offense up in 2018.
HIGGINS HURRICANES
2017 record: 1-9, 1-6 district
Coach: Kenny Bush (third season, 5-15)
Starting lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
WR Renell Wooden 6-1 170 Jr.
WR Carnell Henry 5-8 150 Jr.
WR Diamonte Elliott 5-9 175 Jr.
*WR Joshua Spiller 5-10 175 Sr.
OT Adam Howard 6-2 240 Jr.
*OT Dante' Jackson 6-2 250 Sr.
OG Trevon McMillon 5-10 300 So.
*OG Algernan Brazile 6-0 300 Jr.
*C Alphonso Cuertas 5-9 220 Jr.
QB Chad Shepard 5-10 180 Jr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Carl Nixon 6-1 190 So.
DE Dominick Stewart 5-10 190 So.
*DT Anthony McGuffey 5-10 260 Sr.
DT Jeffery Fusilier 6-2 260 So.
*MLB Kenny Vo 5-9 200 Sr.
OLB Isaac Hart 5-8 185 So.
*OLB Jean-Paul Mateo 6-1 215 Jr.
*CB Elvin Joseph 5-9 170 Sr.
*CB Marquell Addison 5-8 175 Jr.
SS Ronald Stackhouse 5-9 160 So.
*FS Carline Davis 5-10 175 Jr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 Carver (Jam) 7 p.m. Fisher
Aug. 31 Holy Cross 7 p.m. Tad Gormley
Sept. 6 McDonogh 35 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Sept. 14 Belle Chasse 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
Sept. 21 Bonnabel 7 p.m. Yenni
Sept. 28 West Jefferson 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 5 Landry-Walker 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 12 Grace King 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 18 Chalmette 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 26 East Jefferson 7 p.m. Yenni
Nov. 2 Ehret 7 p.m. Memtsas
3 Players to Watch: FS Carline Davis, WR Joshua Spiller, CB Marquell Addison.
Key Game: East Jefferson.
Season Outlook: If Higgins can get its offense going, Coach Kenny Bush said could spill over to the defense and special teams play. Bush said he expects the passing game to be much improved.
GRACE KING FIGHTING IRISH
2017 record: 3-7, 2-5 district
Coach: Bryant Holmes (second season, 3-7 career)
Starting lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
TE Kailon Barnes 5-11 180 Jr.
WR Lyric Thompson 5-11 175 Jr.
WR Kevin Montoya 6-0 175 Jr.
WR Chaice Bodden 5-10 168 Sr.
OT Alfredo Beltran 5-11 202 Sr.
OT Jeffery Ryan 5-11 210 Sr.
*OG Robert Rivero 5-10 280 Sr.
OG Justin Grandstaff 5-10 244 So.
C O'Brian Bell 5-10 240 Sr.
QB De'yonce Batiste 5-7 155 Jr.
RB Dralen Bridge 5-9 160 Sr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Sammy Barralaga 5-11 210 Sr.
*DE Hugo Garcia 5-11 215 Jr.
*DT Francisco Espinoza 6-0 240 Sr.
DT Marlon Holmes 6-0 215 Fr.
ILB Edgar Zado 5-8 190 Sr.
ILB Rohan Burnett 5-8 180 So.
OLB Dante Stewart 5-10 185 Jr.
*CB Ricky Stephens 6-0 190 Sr.
CB Allen Burden 5-10 175 Sr.
SS Jonqueil Parker 5-10 177 So.
FS Carlos Sandoval 5-9 155 Sr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 23 Haynes (Jam) 7 p.m. Yenni
Aug. 30 Riverdale 6:30 Yenni
Sept. 7 Ellender 7 p.m. Ellender
Sept. 15 Fisher 2 p.m. Yenni
Sept. 21 Chalmette 7 p.m. Bobby Nuss
Sept. 27 Landry-Walker 7 p.m. Behrman
Oct. 4 East Jefferson 6:30 Yenni
Oct. 12 Higgins 7 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 19 West Jefferson 7 p.m. Yenni
Oct. 25 Ehret 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Nov. 2 Bonnabel 7 p.m. Yenni
3 Players to Watch: CB Ricky Stephens, LB Edgar Zado, OG Robert Rivero.
Key Game: Higgins.
Season Outlook: Grace King won three games, including two in district in its first season. Coach Bryant Holmes wants the Irish to expect to win this season, but he has seven new starters on offense and five on defense.
BONNABEL BRUINS
2017 record: 0-10, 0-7 district
Coach: Brett Bonnafons, first season
Starting lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
TE Keith Jones 6-2 190 Sr.
*WR Kevin Allen 5-10 175 Sr.
*WR Joel Shaw 6-0 170 Sr.
*WR Chris Toler 5-9 150 Jr.
OT Ja'Corie Jerome 6-0 240 So.
OT Dajuan Franklin 6-2 270 Sr.
OG Malik Lucas 5-11 230 Sr.
OG Alejandro Nunez 6-0 220 Sr.
C Robert Bedersch 5-11 210 Fr.
*QB Torrence Bardell 5-11 175 Jr.
RB Devane Nicolas 5-8 200 Jr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*DE Tory Collins 6-1 230 Sr.
*DE Charles Thomas 5-11 240 Sr.
*NG Malik Lucas 5-11 230 Sr.
*OLB Dorville Thomas 5-10 220 Jr.
OLB Vernon Smith 6-1 210 Jr.
*MLB Trevante Lebranch 5-11 205 Sr.
*WLB Roosevelt Thorne 5-10 190 Sr.
*CB Brandin Potlongo 5-10 160 Sr.
*CB Darren Horton 5-9 160 Sr.
SS Isaias Rodriguez 5-10 180 So.
*FS Kendrick Eugene 5-9 160 Jr.
3 Players to Watch: QB Torrence Bardell, WR Kevin Allen, NG Malik Lucas.
Key Game: Grace King.
Outlook: The Bruins averaged seven points a game last season, and will have to improve offensively. Coach Brett Bonnafons, the former head coach at Pope John Paul II, says Bonnabel's defense, which has nine starters back, is the strength of the team.