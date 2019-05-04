He entered Saturday’s Class 5A state track and field meet a defending champion, but Brother Martin senior Hunter Appleton was more concerned about the ones that had gotten away.
The future University of Colorado distance runner was still frustrated with taking second in the 1,600 meters at state a year ago — maybe even more so with his loss in the 1,600 at the indoor state track and field championships, where he lost by one-hundredth of a second to Fontainebleau’s Marshall Buhler.
So he dialed down his training, something that was foreign for Appleton, and when he took over the race on the third lap, he knew he had a shot. With 150 meters left, he was a half-stride behind Buhler, but no one knows better than Appleton that races aren’t finished until the finish line. This time around, it was Appleton who won by a nose, finishing in 4:21.81 — poetically one-hundredth ahead of Buhler this time.
“I knew coming in, I’ve got to beat him. Everything was just about winning that race,” Appleton said. “We went out slow, and I went on the third lap, and I knew that last 100 was going to be a dogfight.
“I got the best of him today, but he got me earlier, so we’re even now. He’s a great athlete, and this has been a lot of fun.”
This year’s Gatorade Louisiana Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year wanted the 1,600 title so bad that it took him a good while to get his emotions in check and do what was required to defend his 3,200 meter title. Running on adrenaline, he started out with the intention of making a run at the state record of 9:08.67 but quickly knew the humidity was too much, cruising through the line for his final victory as a Crusader in 9:31.20. Buhler took second in 9:36.99 with Brother Martin’s Cade Litolff making it a New Orleans-area sweep on the podium in third.
The Crescent City brought a friendly rivalry to the sprint podiums, too. With John Curtis junior and prohibitive favorite in the Class 5A 100 and 200 meters Corey Wren forced to pull out this week with a hamstring injury, his teammate Lance Williams and Landry-Walker’s Jamaal Morris still put on quite a show.
After finishing sixth in both races a year ago, Morris burst into first place in the 100 on Saturday (10.43) with Williams, who didn’t qualify for the state meet in either race a year ago, taking second in 10.50. The pair landed on the podium in the 200, too, with Morris again finding the edge in second (21.17) with Williams in third (21.73).
“Especially after last year, I knew I couldn’t do that again. Coming in, I had the mindset that I wasn’t going to lose this time,” Morris said. “We have a friendly little rivalry, but he pushes me and I push him.”
“I’m happy for him,” Williams said of his friend and competitor. “He gave me good competition and a good push.”
Like Appleton, Hannan’s Victor Harvey managed to fend off eager competitors and defended his Class 3A 800- meter title, winning in 1:58.76. Lakeshore’s Brendan Perry grabbed a victory in the Class 4A high jump, winning with a jump of 6 feet, 2 inches. Belle Chasse’s Louden Boudreaux won the Class 4A 3200 by 10 seconds in 9:58.67, and St. Augustine’s Christopher Confident closed the area’s individual winners with a tight win in the Class 5A discus with a victorious throw of 149-8.
Carver won the inaugural Class 4A 4x800 meter relay in 8:11.66, while Lusher took the Class 3A 4x800 relay in 8:29.32 and Edna Karr took the Class 4A 4x400 meter relay in 3:23.47.