It’s time to start taking the Lakeshore High boys basketball team seriously.
Off to the best start in school history, Lakeshore remained one of three unbeaten teams in all of Class 4A after a 78-44 win over rival Fontainebleau Friday night at the Thunder Dome in Mandeville.
Never trailing in the game, the Titans got off to a loud start as Hunter Dean slammed home the first points of the game on an alley-oop after the opening tip.
Dean finished the game with a game-high 31 points and Colby Parker had 16. Brendan Perry added 13 points for Lakeshore. Michael Cuccia was the only double-digit scorer for Fontainebleau, finishing with 20.
The hot shooting of junior guard Colby Parker helped the Titans build a 15-3 lead with 2:17 remaining in the opening quarter as he hit three 3-pointers. The hot shooting for Lakeshore continued into the second quarter as the lead ballooned to as much as 29-15 with 3:27 to go in the half on a bucket by Dean. The Titans took a 37-22 lead into the halftime locker-room.
Fontainebleau went on a quick run early in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 39-30, but a 3-pointer by Parker pushed the advantage back up to 42-30 and the Titans headed into the fourth period with a decisive 57-39 advantage.
“I know it is a cliché, but we are playing very well as a team right now,” Dean said. “We are getting in the gym every day and working hard to get better and it is showing in games. 11-0 is 11-0. The key for us is to try and continue to get better each day we hit the court and hopefully be peaking once league play starts and then into the postseason.
“This has been a program that has struggled the last couple of seasons to be successful, so starting off 11-0 and being one of the best teams in school history this early in the season has been a very enjoyable thing to be apart of. We know we are still not even to the halfway point of the season though and there is a long way to go, but these first 11 games have been fun.”
Lakeshore (11-0) will look to make it 12-0 next Wednesday when they travel to East Jefferson, while Fontainebleau (3-10) opens 6-5A play next Friday at Mandeville.