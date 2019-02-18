Kaci Chairs scored 23 points in leading the fifth-seeded Country Day to an easy 48-29 Division III regional playoff victory over the 12th-seeded Holy Savior Menard Eagles on Monday at the Cajuns' gym. Country Day will travel to No. 4 Episcopal in the quarterfinals.
The Cajuns dominated the Lady Eagles from the onset and never let up as they forced eight turnovers in the first quarter and fought hard for rebounds.
“I think the girls came out and played well defensively from the beginning,” coach Jacqueline Rosenblat said. “That’s when we were just preaching let your defense be your offense. I think we caused like eight turnovers in the first quarter, which kind of set the tone for us offensively.
"I think this gives the girls a lot of confidence and helps them believe in themselves, especially since they were knocked out of the playoffs last year in this round. I think this is giving them the confidence that they need at this point of the season.”
Chairs reiterated her coach’s feelings.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “It feels like were a part of history of the girls basketball team. This win drives the confidence up for a lot of people because not all of us are natural basketball players. We’re all trying our hardest and working as a team and getting it done.”
Menard couldn’t manage much offense as their team spread the ball around plenty but couldn’t get anyone open.
“I tell my seniors thanks for everything they gave to us,” Menard coach Brittany Cupples said. “We have four seniors this year, one of whom was injured earlier in the season. I just thank them for their hard work this entire season that they’ve given us.
"The girls who are coming back they know what’s coming up and how hard we’re going to be working. We have a really young team after this since we have six freshmen. They know how hard everyone is going to have to work they’re going to have to do to prepare for next year.”